There’s still time to register for reduced meals at Forsyth County schools

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVnJO_0hJPh00Q00
(Photo/USDA.gov)

(Forsyth County, GA) Even though school has started, parents can still fill out an application for their students to receive free and reduced meals.

Director of Food and Nutrition Services Tim Monroe said 8,713 students participate in the program, which is approximately 16 percent of the student population.

“The free and reduced are comprised of foster students, migrant, homeless, directly certified and applications,” Monroe said. “The National School Lunch Program reimbursement rates for our district are $4.41 for each free meal and $4.01 for each reduced meal. The School Breakfast Program is $2.26 for a free meal and $1.96 for a reduced meal.”

According to The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, the highest percentage of Forsyth County students receiving free and reduced meals in the fiscal year 2020 attended Cumming Elementary School, with 61.25 percent receiving reduced or free meals.

Other schools with a high number of students included:

  • Brandywine Elementary School - 31.53 percent
  • Chattahoochee Elementary School - 40.36 percent
  • Chestatee Elementary School - 35.89 percent

For more information on the program and to complete the application, visit here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRRcW_0hJPh00Q00
Be sure to register for the reduced lunch program.(Photo/USDA.gov)

.In addition to providing reduced-price meals, the application also helps fund technology, fund students’ education, and provide discounted fees for college preparation tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DKcX_0hJPh00Q00
(Photo/Forsyth County School System)

“There is no application deadline for the free and reduced program. A parent can apply throughout the year,” Monroe said.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

