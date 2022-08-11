Forsyth County Blotter: Domestic dispute leads to damaged cars, traffic stop leads to drug arrest

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) A domestic disturbance resulted in damage to several vehicles in Cumming.

On July 28, Forsyth County deputies responded to Eaglecreek Trace about a hit and run.

The victim told deputies his girlfriend, Denise Mitri, 46, of Cumming rammed his Dodge Ram truck and a neighbor’s Jeep Wrangler multiple times and left the scene.

The victim showed deputies a video of the incident, which shows the victim arguing with Mitri. Deputies indicated Mitri also threatened to kill the victim.

The neighbor told deputies he wanted to press charges, and warrants were taken out for Mitri on the count of terroristic threats and two counts of criminal damage.

On July 31, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Keith Bridge Road and Browns Bridge Road for a cracked windshield and expired tag. The driver was identified as Harry Lark, 40, of Gainesville.

According to the incident report, the officer explained the reason for the stop when he noticed an odor of marijuana in the car.

Officers searched the car and found a 9mm gun, hydrocodone, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Lark was taken to the Forsyth County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, possession of Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, expired tag, and windshield violation.

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

On July 29, deputies responded to Goldmine Drive in Cumming about a suspicious person.

Dispatch told officers a wooden block was thrown through a window and was outside the home.

Officials arrived at the scene and started talking to the suspect, Cory Brown, 34, of Cumming.

Brown told officers he threw the block through the window because there were dead kids in the home.

Brown also told officers he stole a truck behind a church, went into a home on Tower Road, and saw very expensive things that were “disgusting.”

Officers said they were familiar with the Tower Road home because a previous burglary had occurred there. Officers said Brown also broke into a house on Honeysuckle Lane and found guns but did not take them.

Officers searched the home on Goldmine Drive and did not discover any dead children. Brown was transported to the jail and charged with burglary, first-degree forced.