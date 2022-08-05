Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adults

(Forsyth County, GA) The school year has started but there’s still summer fun happening this weekend in Forsyth County. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:
Enjoy a family dance party at Halcyon on Friday, August 5, at 6 p.m. For more information, visit here.
Cody Marlowe performs at Cherry Street Brewery at Vickery Village at 8 p.m on Saturday, August 6. For more information, visit here.
Freebird, a Lynyrd Skynyrd band, performs live at Rosati’s Pizza Sports Pub on Saturday, August 6, at 9 p.m. For more information, visit here.
Legends Distillery in Cumming features Comedy and Cocktails on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit here.
“Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust” exhibit is on display at the Post Road library through August 22 during library hours. For more information, visit here.
The outdoor pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center is open on weekends for the month of August.
Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on Friday, August 5, and August 6, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.
Enjoy a late-night dance party at Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, August 6 at midnight. For more information, visit here.
Storytime at Barnes and Noble at The Collection is Saturday, August 6, from 11 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit here.
Learn to play lacrosse Saturday, August 6 at 9 a.m. at Lanierland Soccer Fields in Cumming. For more information, click here
