Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adults

(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) The school year has started but there’s still summer fun happening this weekend in Forsyth County. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Enjoy a family dance party at Halcyon on Friday, August 5, at 6 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Cody Marlowe performs at Cherry Street Brewery at Vickery Village at 8 p.m on Saturday, August 6. For more information, visit here.

Cody Marlowe performs this weekend. (Photo/Bandintown.com)

Freebird, a Lynyrd Skynyrd band, performs live at Rosati’s Pizza Sports Pub on Saturday, August 6, at 9 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Enjoy a Lynyrd Skynrd band this weekend. (Photo/Rosati's Sports Pub Facebook page.)

Legends Distillery in Cumming features Comedy and Cocktails on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Stand-up comedy is an entertainment option this weekend. (Photo/Legends Distillery Facebook page)

“Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust” exhibit is on display at the Post Road library through August 22 during library hours. For more information, visit here .

The outdoor pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center is open on weekends for the month of August.

(Photo/Cumming Aquatic Center)

Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on Friday, August 5, and August 6, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.

Enjoy a late-night dance party at Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, August 6 at midnight. For more information, visit here.

A. late night dance party is Saturday. (Photo/Good ol' Days Bar and Grill)

Storytime at Barnes and Noble at The Collection is Saturday, August 6, from 11 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit here.

Learn to play lacrosse Saturday, August 6 at 9 a.m. at Lanierland Soccer Fields in Cumming. For more information, click here

(Photo/Allevents)

.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com