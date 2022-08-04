As Forsyth County students head to school, officials say the state of the system is excellent

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVuAH_0h4SLNWf00
Photo/Forsyth County School District Facebook Page.

(Forsyth County, GA) With more than 53,000 students returning to school today, the county’s leaders kicked off the school year with a “State of the Schools” program on Tuesday, August 2.

Leaders from the school district and business leaders heard from various speakers outlining the school system's accolades.

Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Derek Brooks began the presentation by listing some of the system’s achievements.

“We have the highest CCRPI scores, highest SAT scores and highest graduation rate in the state,” Brooks said.

Forsyth School Board Chairman Wes McCall said the past school year saw 96.4 percent of students graduate. The system also implemented a new strategic plan for the school system that focuses on an important concept.

“The key word is connection,” McCall said.

McCall said the system features students from 129 countries speaking 69 different languages.

“We’ve also built 25 schools in the last 20 years,” McCall added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvakK_0h4SLNWf00
School Board Chairman Wes McCall chaired the program.(Photo/John Thompson)

Special Education Director Kara Hudspeth said the district serves 7,000 special education students and is adding 17 classrooms this year.

“We want to make sure all our environments are accessible,” Hudspeth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjbLw_0h4SLNWf00
(Photo/John Thompson)

School District Chief Operations Officer Todd Shirley emphasized the district's effort toward school safety.

“After Parkland, we did an audit and created a task force,” Shirley said.

He said school visitors are contained in a vestibule area and must provide identification.

The system now has a school resource officer in every school and said the district is “proactive” in dealing with safety issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cMKA_0h4SLNWf00
(Photo/John Thompson)

Superintendent of Education Dr. Jeff Bearden concluded the presentation by telling how the district focuses on relationships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYfMl_0h4SLNWf00
Superintendent of Education Dr. Jeff Bearden(Photo/John Thompson)

“We are in the people business,” Bearden said. “There is no such thing as the status quo. We must get better.”

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

# Forsyth County School District

