Forsyth County schools lead in several state assessment scores

Photo/Forsyth County School District.)

(Forsyth County, GA) The results are in, and Forsyth County is ranked near the top in ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​the latest testing of the Georgia Milestones Assessment System.

The Georgia Milestones is an annual testing program and represents a system of assessments spanning all three levels of the state's educational system – elementary, middle, and high school.

The assessments evaluate student learning along four levels of achievement: beginning, developing, proficient, and distinguished.

End of Grade (EOG) tests are grades 3-8. The assessments cover English language arts (ELA), math, science, 8th-grade social studies, and high school physical science. End of Course (EOC) tests are for high school courses in grades 8-12.

Forsyth County Schools continues to lead the state for the last school year.

Photo/Forsyth County School District.)

The system ranked first in Georgia among large districts (those that test 1,000+ students) in the following areas:

3rd grade English Language Arts (ELA)

4th grade ELA

5th grade ELA

6th grade ELA

3rd grade Math

4th grade Math

5th grade Math

6th grade Math

7th grade Math

Algebra 1

American Literature (Lit)

Biology

Additionally, numerous Forsyth County schools were in the top 10 in Georgia for Milestones scores:

ELA: 8

Science: 1

Social Studies: 1

Algebra 1: 2

American Lit: 3

Biology: 1

U.S. History: 1

According to the Georgia Department of Education, “The performance standards provide clear expectations for instruction, assessment, and student work. In addition, they define the level of work that demonstrates achievement of the standards, enabling a teacher to know ‘how good is good enough’.”

“Georgia's teachers, students, and the rest of our public education family have worked hard to get learning back on track following the disruption of the pandemic," State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “From offering expanded summer and afterschool programs to the efforts of dedicated Academic Recovery Specialists, the state, districts, and local schools have been laser-focused on addressing the impact of lost learning opportunities. These results show those efforts are paying off and students' academic achievement has returned to the upward trajectory it was on prior to COVID-19."

In announcing the results, the Department of Education said scores increased or held steady on 17 of 21 assessments compared to the 2020-2021 school year.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com