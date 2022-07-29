Fun in FoCo: Concerts, theater, a fun way to cool off highlight Top 10 things to do this weekend

(Photo/Pelican Pete's)

(Forsyth County, GA) It’s time to get out and enjoy indoor and outdoor events this weekend. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Riley Biederer performs at Pelican Pete’s on Lake Lanier at 6 p.m on Saturday, July 30. For more information, visit here.

Levi Ransom performs live at The Collection at Forsyth on Saturday, July 30 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Legends Distillery in Cumming features James Deveau and Friends on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit here.

“Mamma Mia!” is playing at the Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit here.

“Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust” exhibit is on display at the Post Road library through August 22 during library hours. For more information, visit here .

The outdoor pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center is open daily through Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. The outdoor pool will only be open on weekends for the month of August.

Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.

The Chill Billyz plays Good ol’ Days Bar and Grill in Cumming on Saturday, July 30 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Storytime at Barnes and Noble at The Collection is Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit here .

Luke Latimer performs on Saturday, July 30 at NoFo Brew Co. at 7 p.m. For more information, visit here .

