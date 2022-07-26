Here’s what to know ahead of the first day of school in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) As summer vacation winds down, the Forsyth County School District is busy preparing for students to arrive on Thursday, August 4. Here’s what parents need to know as school gets back in session.
New student information
July 29 is the registration deadline for new students. The district's centralized registration policy does not register students at individual schools. However, registration is available at the Student Registration Building at 1140 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming.
New staff
Forsyth County welcomed more than 500 new educators to the system this year.
New elementary principals include:
- Kimberly Davis, Sawnee
- Kelly Fuchs, Coal Mountain
- Tracy Smith, Kelly Mill
- Kristen Glass, Poole’s Mill
- June Tribble, Matt
- Steve Miller, Mashburn
- Daisy Tremps, Brandywine
- Ashley Johnessee, Haw Creek
- Rachel Moity, Brookwood
New middle school principals include:
- Precilla Saint-Jean, Otwell
- Tameka Osabutey-Aguedje, Piney Grove
New high school principals include:
- Karl Mercer, Alliance Academy for Innovation
- Aaron Archambeau, West Forsyth
New elementary school
As reported on July 25 by NewsBreak, New Hope Elementary School had its grand opening on July 23. The new school, located at 4810 Castleberry Road, was named partly to honor an African American school from Forsyth County’s past.
Calendar for 2022-23 school year
Aug. 4-First day of school
Sept. 2-Early release day
Sept. 5-Student holiday
Sept. 26-30-Student/staff holidays
Oct. 19-Early release/parent conference K-8
Oct. 20-Early release/parent conference K-8
Oct. 21-Student holiday
Nov. 21-25-Student holidays
Dec. 21-Jan.4-Student holidays
Jan. 16-Student holiday
Feb. 17, 20, 21-Student holidays
March 9-Early release day
March 10-Student holiday
April 3-7-Student holidays
May 25-Last day of school
