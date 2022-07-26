Here’s what to know ahead of the first day of school in Forsyth County

New Hope Elementary opens next week. (Photo/Kim Bond.)

(Forsyth County, GA) As summer vacation winds down, the Forsyth County School District is busy preparing for students to arrive on Thursday, August 4. Here’s what parents need to know as school gets back in session.

New student information

July 29 is the registration deadline for new students. The district's centralized registration policy does not register students at individual schools. However, registration is available at the Student Registration Building at 1140 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming.

For more information on the registration process, click here .

New staff

Forsyth County welcomed more than 500 new educators to the system this year.

This year's elementary school principals; (Photo/Forsyth County School District)

New elementary principals include:

Kimberly Davis, Sawnee

Kelly Fuchs, Coal Mountain

Tracy Smith, Kelly Mill

Kristen Glass, Poole’s Mill

June Tribble, Matt

Steve Miller, Mashburn

Daisy Tremps, Brandywine

Ashley Johnessee, Haw Creek

Rachel Moity, Brookwood

This year's middle school principals. (Photo/Forsyth County School District)

New middle school principals include:

Precilla Saint-Jean, Otwell

Tameka Osabutey-Aguedje, Piney Grove

New high school principals include:

Karl Mercer, Alliance Academy for Innovation

Aaron Archambeau, West Forsyth

This year's high school principals. (Photo/Forsyth County School District)

New elementary school

As reported on July 25 by NewsBreak , New Hope Elementary School had its grand opening on July 23. The new school, located at 4810 Castleberry Road, was named partly to honor an African American school from Forsyth County’s past.

Calendar for 2022-23 school year

Aug. 4-First day of school

Sept. 2-Early release day

Sept. 5-Student holiday

Sept. 26-30-Student/staff holidays

Oct. 19-Early release/parent conference K-8

Oct. 20-Early release/parent conference K-8

Oct. 21-Student holiday

Nov. 21-25-Student holidays

Dec. 21-Jan.4-Student holidays

Jan. 16-Student holiday

Feb. 17, 20, 21-Student holidays

March 9-Early release day

March 10-Student holiday

April 3-7-Student holidays

May 25-Last day of school

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com