Popular boutique relocating to Cumming City Center

Neighbors signs her lease. (Photo/City of Cumming)

(Cumming, GA) A unique boutique will soon call Cumming City Center home. Amanda Neighbors is relocating her business from Browns Bridge Road to Cumming’s new development.

According to a city press release, two years ago, Neighbors almost lost her mother to a horrible car accident. While her mother healed in the ICU for two months, Amanda turned to making beautiful jewelry as therapy. That led her to want to do even more with her artistic abilities so about a year and a half ago, she opened Top KNOTch Boutique near Walmart on Browns Bridge Road in north Forsyth County.

The store features a wide variety of items, including macramé, leather, wooden earrings, and scrabble name boards.

“Top KNOTch Boutique has such a unique vibe and offers tons of handmade items, comfortable clothing, and only the best gifts,” Neighbors said. “But wait, there’s more…we’ll be adding a wine bar when we open at the City Center!”

Neighbors gets ready for her big move. (Photo/City of Cumming)

“Top KNOTch will be a great place to grab a glass of wine, shop with friends, and just have fun in a relaxed and cozy atmosphere,” she said. Neighbors is thrilled to move to the new development.

(Photo/City of Cumming)

“We cannot wait to be fully immersed in downtown Cumming and for everyone to see what Top KNOTch has in store for the City Center,” she said. “I cannot thank our amazing community of customers and friends who have supported us and believed in our vision enough. To family and friends who have pitched in and helped us in any manner, we love you. I get to live my dream because of all of you!” To learn more about Top KNOTch Boutique, go to its website or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com