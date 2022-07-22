Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests and a stolen truck making police headlines

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) Two people are behind bars after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

According to The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on June 28 on Martin Road in Cumming for a suspended registration.

Officials said the F-150 truck was driven by Aaron Key, 25, of Cumming. Jessica Samples, 29, of Dawsonville, was also in the vehicle.

The report indicates both individuals “displayed stress indicators and deception” and provided different stories to officers.

“A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine and marijuana and narcotics detectives responded to the scene,” the report indicated.

Key was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and suspended registration.

Samples was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and giving a false name and date of birth.

Samples was also wanted by Forsyth County for felony probation violation, Cumming for misdemeanor shoplifting, and Dawson County for false imprisonment.

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

One person is under arrest involving theft of a truck from a U-haul rental facility on Keith Bridge Road on June 28.

When deputies responded to the facility the manager, Elzie Goode, told them Sydney Henry, 26, of Cumming rented a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and did not return it.

The report said Goode tried to contact Henry by text message and FedEx, but did not receive a response.

Goode also had listed Evelyn Hudson, 32, of Gainesville on the rental agreement. The department arrested Hudson, but Henry remains on the loose.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com