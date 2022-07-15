Fun in FoCo: Concerts, climate change event and book clubs highlight things to do this weekend

(Photo/Legends Distillery Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) This weekend, get out and enjoy a variety of events happening in Forsyth County. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Legends Distillery in Cumming features the Gene and Shane Duo on July 17 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Explore climate change this weekend. (Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

‘Climate Change and Clean Energy Workshop’ is July 17 at Sharon Forks Library at 2 p.m. Engage in an exciting interactive workshop about clean energy and climate change presented by Citizens' Climate Lobby. For more information, click here.

Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on July 15 and July 16, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.

The outdoor pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center is open daily through Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.

(Photo/Cumming Aquatic Center.

Get your weekend started with Saturday Family Storytime at the Post Road Library on July 16 from 11 a.m.-noon.

(Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

‘Hooked on Books’ - a book club for adults - meets on Saturday, July 16, from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Hampton Park Library. For more information, visit here.

‘A Show of Hands’ -an ASL storytime - is July 16 at the Post Road Library at 3 p.m. For more information, visit here.

(Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

Adult MakerDay: Fabric Mosaic Sea Turtle is July 17 at the Post Road Library at 2 p.m. Create a sea turtle mosaic using fabrics on canvas. For more information, visit here.

The North Georgia Quarter Midget Association race for small cars is on July 16 at the Cumming Fairgrounds from 11 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit here.