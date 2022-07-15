Forsyth County Blotter: Dating site encounter leads to rape charge

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nx3MT_0ghEKC5Q00
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) A man is behind bars and charged with rape after a weekend encounter that police say started on a dating website.

Brian Harris is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, strong-arm rape, and theft by taking in two separate incidents.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a home on Wiltshire Lane in South Forsyth County on July 9 after receiving a call from the resident about a suspicious person on their front porch.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard a loud banging from the home.

“Deputy Welch and I approached the residence and saw a female sitting with her back to the front door, banging on the front door with what looked to be a metal cow decoration from the front porch. The female was crying uncontrollably, stating she had been raped and abused by the man (suspect) next door,” the report read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWsRg_0ghEKC5Q00
Brian Harris was charged with rape after a July 9 incident.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said the female pointed to the house to her right, just down the hill.

The victim said she had met the suspect on a dating site, and the male came to the club she works at to party with her. The victim told officers that she was raped and beaten.

“Brian Harris was located driving a stolen vehicle in Lawrenceville and taken into custody. The vehicle was stolen from 3561 Peachtree Parkway Suwanee in Forsyth County.

The vehicle was a 2021 Freightliner Boom truck. Once investigators finished with Mr. Harris, he was taken into custody and transported to the Forsyth County Jail,” the report stated.

