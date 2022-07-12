Forsyth County Schools near the top in Georgia in latest survey

(Photo/Forsyth County School District)

(Forsyth County, GA) With less than a month before school starts, the Forsyth County School System received another accolade.

According to Niche.com, the school district is the third best in the state.

According to its website, Niche provides 140 million ratings and reviews of schools.

The ranking group evaluates 10 different factors, and Forsyth County scored an A or A+ in eight of those areas.

Photo/Niche)

The only schools ranked higher than Forsyth County are Buford City schools with the top ranking, and Oconee coming in second.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden was thrilled with the ranking.

Superintendent of Education Dr. Jeff Bearden (Photo/Forsyth County School District)

“Our teachers and staff are dedicated to providing a safe, connected and thriving community for all. They, and our students, are to be congratulated on this honor. We are very proud!” he said.

Nationally, according to Niche, Forsyth County ranked 250 out of more than 10,000 school districts.

Photo/Niche)

Niche uses the most current information from the Department of Education and the U.S. Census. The company has also compiled more than 100 million reviews and surveys of residents around the country.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com