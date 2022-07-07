Luxury nail salon headed to The Cumming City Center

Owner Jaden Tran signed a lease Wednesday to bring a nail salon to the Cumming City Center. (Photo/City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) Get ready to have a special day of beauty treatment at The Cumming City Center.

On Wednesday, July 6, Cumming officials announced Sugar Polish Nail Bar is setting up shop at the development.

The first location was established in Athens, Georgia in 2018, followed by a sister location in 2020 in Midtown.

The salon provides luxury services in manicures, pedicures, and waxing with a focus on creating the ultimate nail salon experience.,

(Photo/City of Cumming)

“We are proud to bring our exclusive vision of what we believe the nail industry has been lacking in the city of Cumming," said business owner Jaden Tran.

The company’s goal is to expand nationally. Sugar Polish will have its grand opening at the Cumming City Center next spring.

