Forsyth County Blotter: Dramatic car and foot chase leads to multiple drug charges

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is expanding its crime coverage in Forsyth County. Each week, we’ll provide residents with an overview of arrests by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

In a case reported on June 26, a deputy noticed a red passenger vehicle pass his location at Ga. Highway 141 near Old Alpharetta Road.

According to the report, the deputy “noticed the passenger and driver were both smoking cigarettes to the point I could see a red cherry at the end of the cigarette. I know based on my experience that this is often a stress relieving behavior and can be associated with criminal activity.”

The deputy followed the vehicle through a shopping complex where the driver broke various traffic laws.

The report says the deputy activated his blue lights, and the vehicle started fleeing.

“The pursuit continued onto Sharon Road towards Hwy. 141. Stop sticks were deployed on Sharon Road at the entrance to Kroger, however, the suspect avoided them by driving through the gore on the right side of the road. After passing the Kroger, the vehicle turned left onto Hwy. 141 and almost struck a vehicle waiting at the light to turn. The pursuit continued south on 141,” wrote the deputy.

The deputy performed a PIT maneuver to get the vehicle to stop, and the driver and passenger fled the vehicle.

The report said the officer called for the K9 unit to pursue the suspects and started examining the vehicle.

“On the ground just below the driver's door, I found a bag that contained many distribution baggies consistent with distributing narcotics. In the vehicle, in the driver's floorboard, I found a pouch that contained multiple used syringes and two baggies with residue. The residue appeared to be methamphetamine. I found a cooking spoon in another pouch used to heat narcotics for injection. The spoon still had a wad of cotton inside used to filter contaminants before being drawn into the needle,” the deputy wrote.

The suspect was located and suffered self-inflicted injuries along with being bit by the police dog.

The suspect was identified as Kyle Roubaud, who said he was running from police because he did not have a driver’s license. The passenger was identified as Andrew Chichester, who was not apprehended, and officials said they were not unaware of any charges against Chichester.

“I discovered through the course of this incident that Kyle had fled from Suwanee Police earlier in the day, and a lookout was provided for him and the vehicle. Kyle is wanted in Gwinnett for multiple serious offenses,” the officer wrote.

Roubaud was charged with ​​failure to obey a traffic control device, reckless driving, fleeing, and driving while his license is revoked.

Kyle Roubaud was arrested on numerous drug charges. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

The report said warrants were also obtained for obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects.

“I completed an arrest affidavit and provided it to jail staff. Kyle was remanded to jail staff after being released from the hospital,” the deputy added. Officials said he is being held on $18,785 bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

Also, on June 26, deputies observed a gray VW van near Highway 20 westbound failing to maintain its lane on Highway 9. The vehicle was stopped near Hutchinson Road.

“I identified the driver as Mark Applewhite. I saw that Mark was making several quick movements. I approached his driver's window and could smell a chemical like smell. I could also smell an alcoholic beverage. I asked Mark to talk to me outside,” the deputy wrote.

The report indicated the officer found Applewhite to be impaired by alcohol but also suspected drug use.

Mark Applewhite was arrested for numerous charges including possession of methamphetamine. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

“I searched Mark's vehicle for intoxicants. In Mark's center console, I found a sunglasses case. Inside the case I found a glass pipe with a burned crystal residue inside of it. I believed it to be methamphetamine based on my training and experience. I also found a small amount of a burned substance on a piece of foil. The substance smelled of marijuana. I placed both of these items into evidence,” the deputy wrote.

Applewhite was taken to jail, cited for DUI, driving with a revoked license, and failure to maintain a lane. The deputy completed an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine.