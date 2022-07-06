Forsyth County Blotter: Dramatic car and foot chase leads to multiple drug charges

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1G4M_0gWsm30r00
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is expanding its crime coverage in Forsyth County. Each week, we’ll provide residents with an overview of arrests by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

In a case reported on June 26, a deputy noticed a red passenger vehicle pass his location at Ga. Highway 141 near Old Alpharetta Road.

According to the report, the deputy “noticed the passenger and driver were both smoking cigarettes to the point I could see a red cherry at the end of the cigarette. I know based on my experience that this is often a stress relieving behavior and can be associated with criminal activity.”

The deputy followed the vehicle through a shopping complex where the driver broke various traffic laws.

The report says the deputy activated his blue lights, and the vehicle started fleeing.

“The pursuit continued onto Sharon Road towards Hwy. 141. Stop sticks were deployed on Sharon Road at the entrance to Kroger, however, the suspect avoided them by driving through the gore on the right side of the road. After passing the Kroger, the vehicle turned left onto Hwy. 141 and almost struck a vehicle waiting at the light to turn. The pursuit continued south on 141,” wrote the deputy.

The deputy performed a PIT maneuver to get the vehicle to stop, and the driver and passenger fled the vehicle.

The report said the officer called for the K9 unit to pursue the suspects and started examining the vehicle.

“On the ground just below the driver's door, I found a bag that contained many distribution baggies consistent with distributing narcotics. In the vehicle, in the driver's floorboard, I found a pouch that contained multiple used syringes and two baggies with residue. The residue appeared to be methamphetamine. I found a cooking spoon in another pouch used to heat narcotics for injection. The spoon still had a wad of cotton inside used to filter contaminants before being drawn into the needle,” the deputy wrote.

The suspect was located and suffered self-inflicted injuries along with being bit by the police dog.

The suspect was identified as Kyle Roubaud, who said he was running from police because he did not have a driver’s license. The passenger was identified as Andrew Chichester, who was not apprehended, and officials said they were not unaware of any charges against Chichester.

“I discovered through the course of this incident that Kyle had fled from Suwanee Police earlier in the day, and a lookout was provided for him and the vehicle. Kyle is wanted in Gwinnett for multiple serious offenses,” the officer wrote.

Roubaud was charged with ​​failure to obey a traffic control device, reckless driving, fleeing, and driving while his license is revoked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeIHV_0gWsm30r00
Kyle Roubaud was arrested on numerous drug charges.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

The report said warrants were also obtained for obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects.

“I completed an arrest affidavit and provided it to jail staff. Kyle was remanded to jail staff after being released from the hospital,” the deputy added. Officials said he is being held on $18,785 bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

Also, on June 26, deputies observed a gray VW van near Highway 20 westbound failing to maintain its lane on Highway 9. The vehicle was stopped near Hutchinson Road.

“I identified the driver as Mark Applewhite. I saw that Mark was making several quick movements. I approached his driver's window and could smell a chemical like smell. I could also smell an alcoholic beverage. I asked Mark to talk to me outside,” the deputy wrote.

The report indicated the officer found Applewhite to be impaired by alcohol but also suspected drug use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHYam_0gWsm30r00
Mark Applewhite was arrested for numerous charges including possession of methamphetamine.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

“I searched Mark's vehicle for intoxicants. In Mark's center console, I found a sunglasses case. Inside the case I found a glass pipe with a burned crystal residue inside of it. I believed it to be methamphetamine based on my training and experience. I also found a small amount of a burned substance on a piece of foil. The substance smelled of marijuana. I placed both of these items into evidence,” the deputy wrote.

Applewhite was taken to jail, cited for DUI, driving with a revoked license, and failure to maintain a lane. The deputy completed an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Sheriff# blotter

Comments / 2

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
233 followers

More from John Thompson

Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Concerts, comedy, and classes highlight top events this weekend

Farm Animal Yoga is this weekend.(Photo/Halcyon) (Forsyth County, GA) This hot July weekend offers entertainment both indoors and outside. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Luxury nail salon headed to The Cumming City Center

Owner Jaden Tran signed a lease Wednesday to bring a nail salon to the Cumming City Center.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) Get ready to have a special day of beauty treatment at The Cumming City Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

New dining concept featured at a 3-story restaurant headed to Cumming City Center

Guest pick up their putting supplies at this restored Airstream,(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming GA) Another unique eatery is getting ready to open at The Cumming Center. According to the new announcement, Cindy and Scott Echols, the husband and wife team who brought The Course @ Tin Cup to the development, signed the final lease agreement on their restaurant, Tin Cup Grill.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Concerts, 5k runs among 10 things to do July 4 weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County this weekend, including concerts and picnics. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:. Retrograde is performing at Vickery Village on July 2 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests; man attempts to damage house with chainsaw

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is expanding its crime coverage in Forsyth County. Each week, we’ll provide residents with an overview of arrests by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Despite objections, Forsyth County Board of Education approves property tax increase, budget

The Forsyth Board of Education met June 28.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education approved a millage rate Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year that will result in a property tax increase of about 15.91 percent.

Read full story
3 comments
Cumming, GA

Engineering firm adds to tenants at Cumming City Center

The lease was signed for Foresite Group Monday.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) As the Cumming City Center closes in on opening, another tenant was announced Monday. Foresite Group is an engineering firm that provides services to public and private sector clients nationwide. According to the announcement, services include land development, landscape architects, fire safety, structural engineering, traffic engineering, broadband engineering, and wireless engineering.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Making plans to celebrate the 4th of July? Look no further than the patriotic fun planned in Cumming

(Forsyth County, GA) It’s going to be a star-spangled celebration in Forsyth County this July 4th. The central event is the annual parade and fireworks display put on by the City of Cumming.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Wellness center coming to the Cumming City Center

Co-founders Krystal Lokkesmoe and Benjamin House at the Good Chemistry lease signing.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) Good Chemistry Health & Med Spa is the latest tenant to head to Cumming’s new development. Co-founders Krystal Lokkesmoe and Benjamin House signed a lease Friday to bring their vision of wellness to the Cumming City Center.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Concerts date night picnic and fishing lessons are among 10 things to do this weekend

Have a romantic picnic this weekend.Photo/Eventbrite) (Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County during the first official weekend of summer, including a date night event that doesn’t require planning, musicals and a car race like you might not have seen before. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County residents sound off on the proposed school millage rate

The BOE discussed the millage rate June 21.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County School Board meeting on June 21 saw several residents unload their frustrations over the system’s proposed millage rate for the upcoming year.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Nutritious drink shop headed to Cumming City Center

(Cumming, GA) Visitors to the new Cumming City Center will soon have a health-conscious option to quench their thirst. Husband and wife team Brant and Kelly Trainer will be serving nutritious drink sensations at Good Vibes Nutrition, Inc.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Unique three-in-one restaurant joins the growing list of food experiences at Cumming City Center

Matt Smith signs the lease for Homestead.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, Ga) – The Smith family - owners of Rosati’s Pizza and the newly announced SliceAbility - is not through with their plans at the Cumming City Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Dad day, concerts, and food festivals are among 10 things to do this weekend

Celebrate Dad at Halcyon.(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County this Father’s Day weekend, including concerts and brunch. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Read full story
Cumming, GA

‘Special’ pizza place serving slices soon at Cumming City Center

Jeni Smith signs the lease.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) A long-time Forsyth County business couple is bringing a new restaurant to the Cumming City Center. City officials announced Rosati’s Pizza owners, Jeni and Matt Smith, are opening SliceAbility pizza restaurant in the Cumming City Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: rape, fraud, gun arrests announced by Sheriff’s Office

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook) (Forsyth County, GA) Starting this week, NewsBreak is amping its crime coverage in Forsyth County. Each week, we’ll provide residents with an overview of arrests. Here are the arrests released by the Sheriff’s Department Monday.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming announces date for City Center ribbon-cutting event

Drone footage from last week shows the completion portion of the project.(Photo/Cumming City Center Facebook page.) (Cumming, GA) It’s a milestone that has been years in the making.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: concerts and library programs are among 10 things to do this weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County this weekend, including concerts and a new art exhibit. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:. The Woodys perform on June 11 from 7:00 p.m-10:00 p.m. at Freedom Brew and Shine in Cumming. For more information, click here.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming man killed while mowing front yard, suspect faces multiple charges

Kenneth Johnson faces numerous charges after Wednesday's collision.Photo/Forsyth County Sheriffs Department. (Cumming, GA) A crash between a car and a riding lawn mower is now being investigated as a homicide.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy