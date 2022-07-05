Cumming, GA

New dining concept featured at a 3-story restaurant headed to Cumming City Center

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrAcf_0gVbuy5b00
Guest pick up their putting supplies at this restored Airstream,(Photo/City of Cumming)

(Cumming GA) Another unique eatery is getting ready to open at The Cumming Center.

According to the new announcement, Cindy and Scott Echols, the husband and wife team who brought The Course @ Tin Cup to the development, signed the final lease agreement on their restaurant, Tin Cup Grill.

“We’re overjoyed to bring both The Course and Tin Cup Grill to the Cumming City Center,” said Scott and Cindy. “Everything flows together perfectly with our restaurant space, our restored airstream trailer where guests will pick up their putting supplies and concessions, and our beautiful putting course.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Su9ph_0gVbuy5b00
The Echols sign the lease on the restaurant.(Photo/City of Cumming)

The restaurant offers three stories for patrons to enjoy, including the main level, a rooftop level where guests can overlook The Course and the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, and a lower level that will offer live music and other events and entertainment.

According to the announcement, the menu features a range of Southern fare such as Atlanta hot links, the Savannah burger, Georgia dry rub wings, and peach cobbler, as well as unique dishes from other parts of the country such as a California flatbread and steak sandwich.

The restaurant’s signature item will be steak and seafood “on a stone” in which various cuts of steak and seafood items are prepared at the table on a super hot stone.

“The steak and seafood on a stone are absolutely delicious and will be a lot of fun for people,” Cindy said. “But we’re really excited about our entire menu. We’re ready for everyone to come out and enjoy a delicious meal at Tin Cup Grill, lots of putting at The Course, and snacks from our airstream. Like our motto says, we hope everyone will stay and ‘Enjoy Another Round’ at The Course and Tin Cup Grill!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5Y0c_0gVbuy5b00
(Photo/City of Cumming)

The response on social media shows there’s a lot of excitement for these new businesses.

“I don’t think people have any idea how much they will love The Course! My five boys and I have played other courses from the course designer and builder- they are so much fun. I can’t wait to play this one..and enjoy a Steak on a Stone!” said Kyle McCain on Facebook.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

