Fun in FoCo: Concerts, 5k runs among 10 things to do July 4 weekend

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ESBP_0gS8gt3500
Get running this weekend.Photo/Active.com

(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County this weekend, including concerts and picnics. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Retrograde is performing at Vickery Village on July 2 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. For more information, visit here

Tommy Marcus and Manorism play Rocks the Dock in Cumming on July 3 at 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

An Independence Day 5k/10k and 1k Fun run is on July 2 at 9:10 a.m. at Otwell Middle School in Cumming. For more information, click here.

Get your weekend started with Saturday Family Storytime at the Post Road Library on July 2 from 11:00 a.m.-noon.

The outdoor pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center is open daily through Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3grO_0gS8gt3500
(Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

The Patriotic Suzuki Strings Concert is on July 2 at the Hampton Park Library at 1:30 p.m. Head to the library for a violin and cello concert presented by students from FoCo Suzuki Strings. Music will include patriotic and classical pieces. There will be a short Q & A following the concert. For more information, click here.

Pop-up Picnic in the Park is at Sharon Springs Park in Cumming on July 2. Enjoy a fun pop-up picnic sunset date for couples in Cumming. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is a mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HK1dg_0gS8gt3500
Enjoy a picnic this weekend.(Photo/Eventbrite)

Hooked on Books, a book club for adults meets on Saturday, July 2 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the Hampton Park Library. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaLw8_0gS8gt3500
(Photo/Halcyon)

Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on July 1 and 2 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXxnT_0gS8gt3500
(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page)

Start your Independence Day off with Halcyon’s 5k, 9k, or 1k Fun Run! Join us for Run, White & Blue July 4 race at Halcyon. This year’s course will include a newly renovated section of the Big Creek Greenway. This is a family-friendly event and all of our events are walker-friendly! Virtual options are also available. For information, visit here.

