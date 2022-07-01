Fun in FoCo: Concerts, 5k runs among 10 things to do July 4 weekend

Get running this weekend. Photo/Active.com

(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County this weekend, including concerts and picnics. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Retrograde is performing at Vickery Village on July 2 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. For more information, visit here

Tommy Marcus and Manorism play Rocks the Dock in Cumming on July 3 at 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

An Independence Day 5k/10k and 1k Fun run is on July 2 at 9:10 a.m. at Otwell Middle School in Cumming. For more information, click here.

Get your weekend started with Saturday Family Storytime at the Post Road Library on July 2 from 11:00 a.m.-noon.

The outdoor pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center is open daily through Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Patriotic Suzuki Strings Concert is on July 2 at the Hampton Park Library at 1:30 p.m. Head to the library for a violin and cello concert presented by students from FoCo Suzuki Strings. Music will include patriotic and classical pieces. There will be a short Q & A following the concert. For more information, click here.

Pop-up Picnic in the Park is at Sharon Springs Park in Cumming on July 2. Enjoy a fun pop-up picnic sunset date for couples in Cumming. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is a mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box. For more information, visit here.

Hooked on Books, a book club for adults meets on Saturday, July 2 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the Hampton Park Library. For more information, visit here.

Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on July 1 and 2 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.

Start your Independence Day off with Halcyon’s 5k, 9k, or 1k Fun Run! Join us for Run, White & Blue July 4 race at Halcyon. This year’s course will include a newly renovated section of the Big Creek Greenway. This is a family-friendly event and all of our events are walker-friendly! Virtual options are also available. For information, visit here.

