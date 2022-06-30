Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests; man attempts to damage house with chainsaw

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSw8I_0gR0RvhV00
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is expanding its crime coverage in Forsyth County. Each week, we’ll provide residents with an overview of arrests by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

In late May, the department initiated a traffic stop that resulted in two arrests.

According to the sheriff’s report, officers pulled behind a green passenger vehicle on Shadburn Drive that immediately continued to Parks Road and then turned onto Picklesimer Road. Officers said the green car then turned onto Little Mill Road. The report said the officer observed the vehicle’s passenger side tires cross the fog line multiple times and conducted a traffic stop at Little Mill Road and Parks Road. Two people exited the car. According to the report, officers noted both suspects showing physical manifestations of methamphetamine use. The officers had both occupants walk to the curb and sit down. The police asked the driver, Justin Meyer, 22, of Trion, if he would allow a search.

“Mr. Meyer emptied his pockets by dumping the contents onto the ground in front of him. When Mr. Meyer dumped his pockets, there was cash, keys, a lighter and what appeared to be a small plastic bag with a white powdery substance inside,” the report read.

Police said Meyer quickly grabbed the small plastic bag and ate it. Paramedics arrived on the scene, and Meyer was escorted to the ambulance to be transported to Northside Forsyth Hospital. Meyer jumped out of the ambulance but was ultimately transported to the hospital and released to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officers obtained warrants for Meyer for possession of methamphetamine and destruction of evidence.

Methamphetamine was also found in the passenger’s purse, and Ashley Major, 28, of Cumming was charged with possessing methamphetamine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTm22_0gR0RvhV00
Justin Meyer was charged with meth possession and destruction of evidence.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Chainsaw attack

The department responded to an incident in Suwanee in late May concerning a possible transport to an emergency room. Officers learned the suspect was not taking his medications and was aggressive towards his family.

According to the report, the suspect attempted to damage the family home with a chainsaw, but the chainsaw was not working. The officers also learned the suspect was approaching people aggressively and causing concern for the public's welfare.

Police said officers approached the home, noticed the garage door open, and said the suspect exited the garage holding large dumbbell weights.

The police took down the suspect and handcuffed him. As the suspect approached the sheriff’s patrol car, he kicked the rear car door several times. The suspect was transported to the hospital and charged with Interference with Government Property and Obstruction.

