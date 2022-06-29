Despite objections, Forsyth County Board of Education approves property tax increase, budget

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJOkJ_0gPpTJVl00
The Forsyth Board of Education met June 28.(Photo/John Thompson)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education approved a millage rate Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year that will result in a property tax increase of about 15.91 percent.

Over the last two weeks, the board has heard from residents upset over the system’s proposed spending and millage rate for the 2022-23 school year.

On Tuesday, the board held the final public hearing, approved a $585 million budget, and kept the same maintenance and operation millage rate of 17.3. In addition, the board lowered the debt millage rate from 2.418 to 1.418.

The board had already approved pay raises and a cost of living increase for teachers and other categories of school employees in the $585 million budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget also increases hourly employees to $15 per hour.

The board approved the millage rate and budget with a 4-0 vote. Board Chairman Wes McCall was not present for the vote, and board member Tom Cleveland voted remotely.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $400,000 is approximately $375.25 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $350,000 is approximately $332.50, according to a Forsyth County Schools press release.

Some residents who spoke during the public hearing criticized the rise in their property taxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAHvk_0gPpTJVl00
Jessica Haggberg spoke against the budget.(Photo/John Thompson)

Jessica Haggberg was stark in her assessments of the proposals.

“We are struggling to adjust to increased costs in this economic crisis. It’s gross and you are being heartless. Tighten your budget and roll back the millage rate,” she said.

Todd Peek said the vote was a life-changing decision.

He said he didn’t have the choice of just paying part of his tax bill without the prospect of putting a tax lien on his house.

“I can’t say, ‘Just screw it, I’m not going to pay it,’ ” Peek said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJDED_0gPpTJVl00
Mendy Moore said the budget was "reckless."(Photo/John Thompson)

Mendy Moore said she had an increase of $300 monthly for the school portion of taxes.

“Consider a floating homestead exemption for the school portion of taxes. This seems like a reckless move,” she said.

Board member Kristin Morrisey said various factors go into creating the budget. She explained the county did not have the CARES fund from Covid to help pay for teachers, desks and other items. Forsyth County received $20 million in funds, compared to Gwinnett County’s more than $400 million.

Board member Lindsey Adams said she was happy to see the increase for parents and staff to remain competitive with neighboring counties.

“This budget focuses on the needs of students,” she said.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County School Board# Tax hike

Comments / 3

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
203 followers

More from John Thompson

Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Concerts, 5k runs among 10 things to do July 4 weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County this weekend, including concerts and picnics. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:. Retrograde is performing at Vickery Village on July 2 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests; man attempts to damage house with chainsaw

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is expanding its crime coverage in Forsyth County. Each week, we’ll provide residents with an overview of arrests by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Engineering firm adds to tenants at Cumming City Center

The lease was signed for Foresite Group Monday.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) As the Cumming City Center closes in on opening, another tenant was announced Monday. Foresite Group is an engineering firm that provides services to public and private sector clients nationwide. According to the announcement, services include land development, landscape architects, fire safety, structural engineering, traffic engineering, broadband engineering, and wireless engineering.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Making plans to celebrate the 4th of July? Look no further than the patriotic fun planned in Cumming

(Forsyth County, GA) It’s going to be a star-spangled celebration in Forsyth County this July 4th. The central event is the annual parade and fireworks display put on by the City of Cumming.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Wellness center coming to the Cumming City Center

Co-founders Krystal Lokkesmoe and Benjamin House at the Good Chemistry lease signing.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) Good Chemistry Health & Med Spa is the latest tenant to head to Cumming’s new development. Co-founders Krystal Lokkesmoe and Benjamin House signed a lease Friday to bring their vision of wellness to the Cumming City Center.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Concerts date night picnic and fishing lessons are among 10 things to do this weekend

Have a romantic picnic this weekend.Photo/Eventbrite) (Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County during the first official weekend of summer, including a date night event that doesn’t require planning, musicals and a car race like you might not have seen before. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County residents sound off on the proposed school millage rate

The BOE discussed the millage rate June 21.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County School Board meeting on June 21 saw several residents unload their frustrations over the system’s proposed millage rate for the upcoming year.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Nutritious drink shop headed to Cumming City Center

(Cumming, GA) Visitors to the new Cumming City Center will soon have a health-conscious option to quench their thirst. Husband and wife team Brant and Kelly Trainer will be serving nutritious drink sensations at Good Vibes Nutrition, Inc.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Unique three-in-one restaurant joins the growing list of food experiences at Cumming City Center

Matt Smith signs the lease for Homestead.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, Ga) – The Smith family - owners of Rosati’s Pizza and the newly announced SliceAbility - is not through with their plans at the Cumming City Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: Dad day, concerts, and food festivals are among 10 things to do this weekend

Celebrate Dad at Halcyon.(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County this Father’s Day weekend, including concerts and brunch. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Read full story
Cumming, GA

‘Special’ pizza place serving slices soon at Cumming City Center

Jeni Smith signs the lease.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) A long-time Forsyth County business couple is bringing a new restaurant to the Cumming City Center. City officials announced Rosati’s Pizza owners, Jeni and Matt Smith, are opening SliceAbility pizza restaurant in the Cumming City Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: rape, fraud, gun arrests announced by Sheriff’s Office

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook) (Forsyth County, GA) Starting this week, NewsBreak is amping its crime coverage in Forsyth County. Each week, we’ll provide residents with an overview of arrests. Here are the arrests released by the Sheriff’s Department Monday.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming announces date for City Center ribbon-cutting event

Drone footage from last week shows the completion portion of the project.(Photo/Cumming City Center Facebook page.) (Cumming, GA) It’s a milestone that has been years in the making.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: concerts and library programs are among 10 things to do this weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County this weekend, including concerts and a new art exhibit. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:. The Woodys perform on June 11 from 7:00 p.m-10:00 p.m. at Freedom Brew and Shine in Cumming. For more information, click here.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming man killed while mowing front yard, suspect faces multiple charges

Kenneth Johnson faces numerous charges after Wednesday's collision.Photo/Forsyth County Sheriffs Department. (Cumming, GA) A crash between a car and a riding lawn mower is now being investigated as a homicide.

Read full story
19 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Board of Education ready for your questions about $585M budget

Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel explained the 2023 budget in May.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education will approve its record expense of $585 million in the 2022-2023 budget by the end of June.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Home-brewed spirits to be served soon at The Cumming City Center

Simple Man Distillery will open soon at the Cumming City Center.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) Lovers of farm-to-glass distilled spirits will soon be making a beeline to the Cumming City Center.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: concerts and crawfish among top 10 things to do this first weekend of June

Enjoy farm animal yoga this weekend.(Photo/Halcyon) (Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County this weekend, including art exhibits and ballet. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Read full story
Cumming, GA

A pop-up market to offer seasonal treats at The Cumming City Center

The Cumming City Center is getting close to opening day.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) Cumming residents and visitors will soon be enjoying market days at the Cumming City Center.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy