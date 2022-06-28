Engineering firm adds to tenants at Cumming City Center

The lease was signed for Foresite Group Monday. (Photo/City of Cumming)

(Cumming, GA) As the Cumming City Center closes in on opening, another tenant was announced Monday.

Foresite Group is an engineering firm that provides services to public and private sector clients nationwide. According to the announcement, services include land development, landscape architects, fire safety, structural engineering, traffic engineering, broadband engineering, and wireless engineering.

"We are truly a one-stop shop engineering and design firm," said Bill Sloan, vice president of operations.

The new space for the Foresite Group. (Photo/City of Cumming)

The company was founded in 2003 and has grown to 16 offices, and has received several awards for best firms to work for, according to the firm’s website.

The Cumming City Center will be home to the firm's satellite office while headquarters will remain in Peachtree Corners. The Foresite team aided in the Cumming City Center's design and construction.

