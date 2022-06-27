Making plans to celebrate the 4th of July? Look no further than the patriotic fun planned in Cumming

(Photo/City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) It’s going to be a star-spangled celebration in Forsyth County this July 4th.

The central event is the annual parade and fireworks display put on by the City of Cumming.

The Thomas Mashburn Steam Engine parade kicks off at 10 a.m at the intersection of Tribble Gap Road and Woodland Drive and makes its way through the Cumming Square to the Fairgrounds. The parade lasts about two hours.

The mayor and council lead off the parade, followed by a procession of steam engines.

According to the City, the machines represent an historical era of agriculture and farming. A.G. Thomas, Dr. Jim Mashburn, and Dr. Marcus Mashburn were avid collectors of steam engines and their family and friends have maintained and added to their unique collections. The Steam Engine Association proudly displays their antique engines every July 4 to carry on the tradition Thomas began over sixty years ago.

(Photo/City of Cumming)

Patriotic floats, dancers, and antique cars will be on hand to entertain the crowds lining the streets.

The holiday celebration ends with a festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds from 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

The festival features music, food, vendors, and contests.

The day culminates with a spectacular fireworks display at 10:00 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

