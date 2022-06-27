Cumming, GA

Wellness center coming to the Cumming City Center

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSqUj_0gNKUiLA00
Co-founders Krystal Lokkesmoe and Benjamin House at the Good Chemistry lease signing.(Photo/City of Cumming)

(Cumming, GA) Good Chemistry Health & Med Spa is the latest tenant to head to Cumming’s new development. Co-founders Krystal Lokkesmoe and Benjamin House signed a lease Friday to bring their vision of wellness to the Cumming City Center.

According to the city’s announcement, the spa is a destination of choice for individuals who want to target the causes of aging rather than just the symptoms. Officials said the facility will offer a carefully selected menu of state-of-the-art, science-based treatments for cellular regeneration, or in other words, services that help the body work the way it used to.

“When you come into Good Chemistry, you will receive a tailored plan to address all of your wellness and anti-aging concerns,” said House. “Our minimalist, mid-century studio boasts five treatment rooms, including a dedicated lounge for hydration therapy, and treatments range from traditional medical aesthetic services like wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, microneedling, chemical peels, and HydraFacials, up to integrative services like intravenous vitamin infusions and peptide therapy.” House said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhffd_0gNKUiLA00
Lokkesmoe and House in front of their new location.(Photo/City of Cumming)

“If there are products or services our community would like to see, we encourage the public to reach out to us on Instagram @getgoodchemistry,” House added.

Good Chemistry will also feature a “curated roster of products” from clinical skincare brands like Skin Better Science and ZO Skin Health, as well as “premium, medical grade supplements,” all of which can only be provided by a medical public to reach out to us on Instagram @getgoodchemistry,” he added.

House is excited about the opening.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Good Chemistry to the Cumming City Center. Our team is so excited to serve this community. For Good Chemistry, it’s all about providing our clients with real solutions to bring back the vitality that the stress of everyday life strips away. We want you to look and feel like the best version of yourself and feel good about what you’re putting in and on your body.”

For more information, or to inquire about specific products or services, contact Good Chemistry on Instagram @getgoodchemistry.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

# Cumming City Center# wellness center

