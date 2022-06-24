Fun in FoCo: Concerts date night picnic and fishing lessons are among 10 things to do this weekend

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ue5Wd_0gL7Zu6r00
Have a romantic picnic this weekend.Photo/Eventbrite)

(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County during the first official weekend of summer, including a date night event that doesn’t require planning, musicals and a car race like you might not have seen before. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Pop-up Picnic in the Park is at Windemere Park in Cumming on June 25. Enjoy a fun pop-up picnic sunset date for couples in Cumming. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is a mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box. For more information, visit here.

Norm Hunt performs at Legends Distillery in Cumming on June 25 from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZZ97_0gL7Zu6r00
Photo/Alleventsin)

The North Georgia Quarter Midget Association race for small cars is on June 25 at the Cumming Fairgrounds from 11 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okKo6_0gL7Zu6r00
(Photo/NGMA)

Want to learn how to reel in a big fish on Lake Lanier? Learn the tricks of two avid anglers during the Striper Fishing session of the Southern Fishing series at the Post Road Library. Buck Cannon and Ken Sturdivant will be telling tales and giving tips from 3:00pm-4:00pm on June 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXaoC_0gL7Zu6r00
(Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

“Guys and Dolls” is at the FoCal Center from June 24-26. The performance is the first summer musical production at the center. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHldS_0gL7Zu6r00
(Photo/FoCal)

Get your weekend started with Saturday Family Storytime at the Post Road Library on June 25 from 11:00 a.m.-noon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxHbU_0gL7Zu6r00
Megan Fowler(Photo/Bandsintown.com)

Megan Fowler performs at Stoney J’s Winery in Cumming on June 25 at 1 p.m. For more information, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czSeU_0gL7Zu6r00
(Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

Seeing Stars with the Elachee Starlab is June 24 at the Hampton Park Library from 2:45-3:45 p.m. Witness the changes in the seasons, moon phases, identify various constellations, and learn about the mythology associated with the night sky.

The outdoor pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center is open daily through Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Halcyon’s Sunday Funday, happening weekly, includes live music, crafts, and vendors. Activities vary each week. Bring your furry friends along. For more information, visit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TNyL_0gL7Zu6r00
(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page)

