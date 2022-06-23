Forsyth County residents sound off on the proposed school millage rate

The BOE discussed the millage rate June 21. (Photo/John Thompson)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County School Board meeting on June 21 saw several residents unload their frustrations over the system’s proposed millage rate for the upcoming year.

As previously reported, the Board has approved pay raises and a cost of living increase for teachers and other categories of school employees in the $585 million dollar budget for the 2022-23 school year.

But many frustrated residents wanted the board to provide tax relief.

Todd Peek asked the Board to consider what they were doing.

“You represent the voters. Without us, you’re nothing. You’re taking money from me,” he said.

Peek suggested the Board look at creating a floating homestead exemption.

Jessi Haggberg said she respected the level of education but has seen nothing but a steady increase in taxes.

“You don’t take into account families that have already stretched budgets. You are stifling us as homeowners. You should make a school taller instead of building another one,” she said.

Brian Martin said he has lived in Forsyth County for 33 years and doesn’t think he should be paying more because schools need to make room for those who are moving to the area now..

“I get there are more students and higher fuel costs. Make growth pay for it. I could care less what my home is worth on the open market,” he said.

Martin said his tax bill went up from $6,000 to $9,000.

“It’s borderline criminal,” he added. “My tax bill has gone up 38 percent. Roll back the millage rate.”

The school system is rolling back the debt millage by a full mill from 2.418 to 1.418 but is maintaining a maintenance and operation millage rate of 17.3 mills. The rollback rate is 14.98, which would keep the same level of taxation as this year’s rate.

Brian Discher asked the Board to think about what they were doing.

“You’re voting in one of the largest tax increases in the County,” he said.

Discher said the school district could provide the same education with a lower budget.

“I've heard the excuses before. Most of you are Republicans, but you’re running effectively as blue-blood tax and spend like San Francisco progressives,” he said.

The BOE meets next Tuesday, June 28, at 5 p.m. for budget discussions, 5:30 p.m. for millage rate discussions, and 6 p.m. for final approval of the budget and millage rate.

