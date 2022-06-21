Cumming, GA

Nutritious drink shop headed to Cumming City Center

John Thompson

(Photo/City of Cumming)

(Cumming, GA) Visitors to the new Cumming City Center will soon have a health-conscious option to quench their thirst.

Husband and wife team Brant and Kelly Trainer will be serving nutritious drink sensations at Good Vibes Nutrition, Inc.

Brant said he and Kelly have wanted to start a family-owned business with their two teenage daughters for quite some time.

(Photo/City of Cumming)

“Recently, I left the corporate chaos behind and that’s when we made the decision to start Good Vibes Nutrition to provide healthier choices for people,” he said. “Good Vibes specializes in nutritious but super tasty smoothie shakes and iced teas.”

The beverages are all low in carbohydrates, sugar, fat, and calories. The shakes average 200 to 250 calories, and the teas average just 24 calories, no sugar, and 21 essential vitamins and minerals.

The Trainer family is anxious to start their business.(Photo/City of Cumming)

“Our teas and shakes are a great way to help people manage various nutritional aspects of their health, such as overall calorie consumption, protein and carb intake, and generally focus on well-being through better convenient choices,” Brant said. “But the really awesome thing is - no one has to sacrifice great taste!”

With a vast range of taste sensations from basic fruit flavors to lemonade and limeade, as well as more unique blends like Bahama Mama, Watermelon Crawl, Orange Slice, and Arnold Palmer, the loaded teas also offer plenty of Vitamin C, B6, and B12.

If you would like a filling shake, customers can find more decadent offerings such as peanut butter and chocolate, cookie dough, Snickers, wedding cake, strawberry cheesecake, banana nut, cinnamon toast, Captain Crunch and Fruity Pebbles, among others.

“We’ve seen the City of Cumming’s growth since the early ‘90s, but there’s always been a sense of belonging here and we have wanted to contribute more to this community for some time,” Brant said. “We’re super excited to get to do that at the Cumming City Center!”

