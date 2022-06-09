Cumming, GA

Cumming man killed while mowing front yard, suspect faces multiple charges

John Thompson

Kenneth Johnson faces numerous charges after Wednesday's collision.Photo/Forsyth County Sheriffs Department.

(Cumming, GA) A crash between a car and a riding lawn mower is now being investigated as a homicide.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said the incident happened on Wednesday, June 8 at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Miller said the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to Hopewell Road near Church Road to a crash involving a car and a riding lawn mower.

According to the report, 68-year-old Paul Nix of Cumming was operating his mower in his front yard near the roadway when a white Ford Fusion driven by 22-year-old Kenneth Johnson failed to negotiate the curve and struck the mower. Nix was pronounced dead at the scene, and Johnson sustained minor injuries.

Miller said sheriff’s officials found a cell phone outside of the Fusion that belonged to Johnson.

Photo/Forsyth County Sheriffs Department Facebook page

“The text screen was active, and it appeared that Johnson was replying to a text at the time of the crash,” Miller said. “Field sobriety evaluations were also conducted on Johnson. At the conclusion of the evaluation, it was determined that Mr. Johnson was driving under the influence.”

Johnson was arrested and charged with Homicide by Vehicle First Degree, Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Too Fast For Conditions, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Writing/Sending/Reading Texts While Driving. The department took Johnson to the Forsyth County Jail. No bond was granted.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
114 followers

