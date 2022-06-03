Fun in FoCo: concerts and crawfish among top 10 things to do this first weekend of June

Enjoy farm animal yoga this weekend. (Photo/Halcyon)

(Forsyth County, GA) There are plenty of things to do around Forsyth County this weekend, including art exhibits and ballet. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:

Farm Animal Yoga is on June 4 at 9:00 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the Green at Halcyon. For more information, click here.

A new exhibit, “Summer Days,” is now open at the Cumming Arts Center from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Thursdays through Saturday. For more information, click here.

James DeVeau performs at Legends Distillery in Cumming on June 4 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit here.

(Photo/Allevents

The North Georgia Crawfish and Catfish Festival is on June 4 from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m and on June 5 from noon-6:00 p.m. at the Cumming Fairgrounds. The event features 20 food trucks and live music. For more information, visit here.

(Photo/gacrawfish.org

The Cumming Aquatic Center is now open daily. The outdoor pool opens through Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Werk! Sawnee School of Ballet recital is June 4 at The FoCal Center at 1:30 and 4 p.m. For more information, click here .

(Photo/FoCal Center Facebook page.)

Storytime at Barnes and Noble at The Collection is June 4 from 11 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit here.

Stop by Halcyon for some “Groovin’ on the Green” on June 4. Take in the tunes from local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from the many restaurants at Halcyon. Get more information about the music series here.

(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page)

Halcyon’s Sunday Funday, happening weekly, includes live music, crafts, and vendors. Activities vary each week. Bring your furry friends along. For more information, visit here.

Come create a nautical art piece this weekend. (Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

MakerDay: Sea Life Silhouette is June 5 at the Post Road Library from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Learn to create a nautical-themed art piece for your home. For more information, visit here.

