Cumming, GA

A touch of history comes to the Cumming City Center

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36m5w7_0fndPYbh00
The engine gets prepared to move.Photo/Cumming City Center Facebook page.)

(Cumming, GA) A late Friday move of a steam engine to Cumming’s City Center added another element to the cache of the city’s newest development.

City Center Property Manager Jennifer Archer announced the relocation of a 1920 Keck-Gonnerman 20 H.P. model steam engine from the City’s fairgrounds to the City Center’s Steam Engine Pocket Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTGZa_0fndPYbh00
The map indicates where the engine is located.(Photo/Cumming City Center Facebook page.)

Last year, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and the City Council purchased the engine as an homage to the city’s steam engine history. “We plan to decorate it for Christmas, July 4, etc.,” Archer said.

For years, steam engines have played a big part in the City of Cumming’s July 4 celebration.

The Thomas-Mashburn Steam July 4 Parade has a 65-year history at the Fairgrounds. The parade features steam engines, antique cars, dancing, and sports teams. It winds through the city streets before finishing at the Fairgrounds. This year the parade starts at 10:00 a.m.

“These are magnificent machines that represent a historical era of agriculture and farming. A.G. Thomas, Dr. Jim Mashburn, and Dr. Marcus Mashburn, were all avid collectors of steam engines and their family and friends have maintained and added to their unique collections,” reads the parade application.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335O9T_0fndPYbh00
The engine's permanent location.(Photo/Cumming City Center Facebook page.)

The movement of the steam engine to the City Center represents another milestone in completing the project. One of the early openers was supposed to be the Course @ TinCup Grill in May, but Archer said the opening will probably be delayed until the end of June.

“We’re still waiting on completion of the public restrooms,” she said.

The City Center features 117,000 square feet of retail space, a new Cumming Police and Municipal Court building, an amphitheater adjacent to a small lake, and a water fountain surrounded by personalized bricks. Other features include ample green space and an extensive trail and boardwalk system.

Archer expects announcements in the next few weeks for the six retail and two restaurant spaces still available in the complex.

