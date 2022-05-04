Forsyth County has some of the state's best high schools, report finds

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkTVO_0fSosyCM00
Lambert High School was the county's highest rated high school.(Photo/Forsyth County School System)

(Forsyth County, GA) The annual rankings of state high schools by ‘U.S. News and World Report’ are out, and two of the county's high schools are in the top 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsyfK_0fSosyCM00
(Photo/U.S. News and World Report)

Lambert High School was named the fifth best school in the state and 245th in the nation.

"Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Lambert High School is 72%. The total minority enrollment is 53%, and 3% of students are economically disadvantaged," stated the report.

South Forsyth High School ranked ninth in the state and 358th in the country. The report shows a 74 percent AP participation in the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaUaO_0fSosyCM00
(Photo/Forsyth County School System)

"We congratulate our schools on receiving such high accolades by ‘U.S. News and World Report’," said Dr. Jeff Bearden, the Forsyth County Superintendent of Schools. "It's interesting to note that our traditional schools are listed alongside magnet/charter/specialty schools in other school districts."

The highest ranked school in the report is the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology.

Here’s how the other Forsyth County high schools rank in the state:

• West Forsyth High School - No. 29

• Forsyth Central High School - No. 43

• North Forsyth High School - No. 63

The Alliance Academy for Innovation and Denmark High School were unranked because they each opened in 2018, after the review period began.

For the 2022 rankings, ‘U.S. News’ used data gathered from the school years 2016-2017 through 2018-2019. It compared how the schools ranked on free and reduced-priced lunch, ethnicity and grade 12 enrollment, along with how students performed on state-required tests, graduation rates, and how well the schools prepare students for college.

‘U.S. News and World Report’ reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools for this years’ rankings based on five categories:

• College readiness - The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Making a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking the exam.

• State assessment proficiency - Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.

• State assessment performance - How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with the magazine’s expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic, and from low-income households.

• Underserved student performance - Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic, and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-underserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.

• College curriculum breadth - The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams, up to four. Making a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than just taking one.

• Graduation rate - The proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.

"This recognition couldn't have been possible without our phenomenal teachers and staff, who now more than ever, are dedicated to ensuring that all students can exceed academically and in life," Bearden said.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County# Best schools# Education

Comments / 0

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
45 followers

More from John Thompson

Cumming, GA

The Cumming City Center is nearly fully leased

Cumming City Center is getting ready to open.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) Cumming’s version of ‘Main Street Americana’ has just a few spots left for businesses to call home.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: lots of outdoor activities to celebrate mom this weekend

Enjoy the opening of pool season.(Photo/Cumming Aquatic Center. (Forsyth County, GA) Have you made plans for the weekend? From fun in the water to crafts to concerts, here’s a look at some events around Forsyth County to enjoy during this Mother’s Day weekend.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming’s nearly $80 million City Center to start opening in June

Cumming's City Center gets closer to completion.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) Cumming’s version of Main Street is finally coming to fruition, and doors will begin to open in the late spring.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo: theater, gardening, and concerts highlight weekend activities

Groovin' on the Green is this weekend at Halcyon.(Photo/Halcyon Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at some events around the county to enjoy during this beautiful spring weekend.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Interactive art, trails, festivals, and more are in the works at Cumming City Center

A photo from Tuesday shows the progress of City Center.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) Planners of The Cumming City Center project are giving us a look at how they intend to bring that “main-street Americana” feeling to the town.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo

(Forsyth County, GA) The Easter weekend egg-citement is over. But the fun in Forsyth County continues. Here’s a look at some events happening this Earth Day and weekend:. Explorer Tots is on April 22 from 11:00 a.m to 11:45 a.m. at the Cumming Library. The event is for babies and toddlers to learn through exploration.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

The latest Forsyth County school board meeting takes a different tone on continuing controversy

The Forsyth Board of Education met April 19.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) It’s been the spring of discontent at school board meetings across the country this year.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County students receiving state honors for this school year

Forsyth County students receiving state honors for this school year. (Forsyth County, GA) For several Forsyth County students, it will be a very special summer. The students will attend the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program. According to the state, the program offers students the academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Schools, community partners, helping students in crisis

The Forsyth Board of Education held its workshop meeting April 12.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) In nearly every survey of its kind, Forsyth County is cited as the most affluent county in Georgia. Yet, the county’s wealth does not keep many residents, including children, from society’s ills.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo high school students can take center stage at new performing arts center

Get ready for musical theater this summer.(Photo/Forsyth County School System) (Forsyth County, GA) A taste of Broadway is coming to the Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCAL) Center this June. That’s when the beloved musical "Guys and Dolls" brings its "illegal floating crap game" to Forsyth County residents.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Fun in FoCo

Fun in FoCo(Graphic/Kate Hall) Agent X is performing at Rosati’s Pizza Sports Pub in Cumming on April 15 at 9:00 p.m. Agent X is a rock band from Gainesville that plays covers from the '70s, '80s, '90s, and now. All the party rock hits you know and love. They always bring high energy and a highly entertaining show to the stage. For more information, click here.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Residents can get insight into ‘Aging Well’ in Forsyth County

Photo from a past expo.(Photo/Forsyth County Senior Services) After a long pandemic, another sign of a new normal is springing into life. The Forsyth County Senior Services’ annual Aging Well Expo is on April 14 at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College (3410 Ronald Reagan Boulevard). The free event runs from 10:00 a.m.-to 2:00 p.m.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming City Center announces opening act, more entertainment, food, and shops

Cumming City Center announces opening act, more entertainment, food, and shops. A view of the playground at City Center.(Image/City of Cumming) Fans of classic rock and roll will be able to get their fix this summer at the new Cumming City Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

FoCo's Easter events

Egg hunts abound next weekend.(Photo/Worthington Farms Facebook page) Warbington Farms in Cumming is holding Eggstravaganza on April 9, 10, and 16. Ticket prices are $11 for kids and $6 for adults. Admission includes:

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in FoCo

A list of fun happenings in Forsyth County this weekend(Graphic/Kate Hall) April is packed with exciting events around Forsyth County. Here are some, many of them free, to keep you entertained:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy