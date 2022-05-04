Forsyth County has some of the state's best high schools, report finds

Lambert High School was the county's highest rated high school. (Photo/Forsyth County School System)

(Forsyth County, GA) The annual rankings of state high schools by ‘U.S. News and World Report’ are out, and two of the county's high schools are in the top 10.

Lambert High School was named the fifth best school in the state and 245th in the nation.

"Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Lambert High School is 72%. The total minority enrollment is 53%, and 3% of students are economically disadvantaged," stated the report.

South Forsyth High School ranked ninth in the state and 358th in the country. The report shows a 74 percent AP participation in the school.

(Photo/Forsyth County School System)

"We congratulate our schools on receiving such high accolades by ‘U.S. News and World Report’," said Dr. Jeff Bearden, the Forsyth County Superintendent of Schools. "It's interesting to note that our traditional schools are listed alongside magnet/charter/specialty schools in other school districts."

The highest ranked school in the report is the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology.

Here’s how the other Forsyth County high schools rank in the state:

• West Forsyth High School - No. 29

• Forsyth Central High School - No. 43

• North Forsyth High School - No. 63

The Alliance Academy for Innovation and Denmark High School were unranked because they each opened in 2018, after the review period began.

For the 2022 rankings, ‘U.S. News’ used data gathered from the school years 2016-2017 through 2018-2019. It compared how the schools ranked on free and reduced-priced lunch, ethnicity and grade 12 enrollment, along with how students performed on state-required tests, graduation rates, and how well the schools prepare students for college.

‘U.S. News and World Report’ reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools for this years’ rankings based on five categories:

• College readiness - The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Making a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking the exam.

• State assessment proficiency - Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.

• State assessment performance - How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with the magazine’s expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic, and from low-income households.

• Underserved student performance - Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic, and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-underserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.

• College curriculum breadth - The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams, up to four. Making a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than just taking one.

• Graduation rate - The proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.

"This recognition couldn't have been possible without our phenomenal teachers and staff, who now more than ever, are dedicated to ensuring that all students can exceed academically and in life," Bearden said.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com