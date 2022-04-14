Fun in FoCo (Graphic/Kate Hall)

Agent X is performing at Rosati’s Pizza Sports Pub in Cumming on April 15 at 9:00 p.m. Agent X is a rock band from Gainesville that plays covers from the '70s, '80s, '90s, and now. All the party rock hits you know and love. They always bring high energy and a highly entertaining show to the stage. For more information, click here.

Wim Tapley & The Cannons is performing at Legends Distillery in Cumming on April 15 at 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit here.

The Taste at Cumming is this weekend. (Photo/Taste at Cumming Facebook page)

The Taste at Cumming Fairgrounds is on April 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Cumming Fairgrounds invites you and your family to sample more than 25 local restaurants from the Cumming and Forsyth County area. Samples of food will range from $1-$4. In addition, there will be a kids zone, free entertainment, egg hunts, and more. For more information, visit here.

Enjoy some tasty treats this weekend. (Photo/City of Cumming, GA - City Hall - Facebook)

Halcyon’s Sunday Funday, happening weekly until May 29, includes live music, crafts, and vendors. Activities vary each week. Bring your furry friends along. For more information, visit here.

Sunday Funday Photo/Halcyon Facebook page.

A Preschool Play Lab is on April 15 from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the Sharon Forks Library. Educate and entertain your preschooler at the library. For more information, click here.

Ready, Set, Preschool! is on April 15 at the Hampton Park Library from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. A school readiness program for children ages 3-5, with a caregiver. For more information, go here.

LEGO Club is on April 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm. at the Hampton Park Library. Head to the library and have fun building with blocks and LEGOs. For more information, visit here .

Masterminds LEGO Lounge! is Friday, April 15, from 4:00 p.m to 4:45 p.m. at the Post Road Library. Create with LEGOs at the library!

Hooked on Books - A Book Club for Adults is April 16 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Hampton Park Library. Hooked on Books is a fun, flexible book club focused on you and the books you're hooked on. Join us for an easy-going Saturday morning conversation about “Cold Sassy Tree” by Olive Ann Burns.

Saturday Family Storytime is April 16 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Post Road Library. Start your weekend off with a family storytime at the Post Road Library.

Show of Hands - An ASL Storytime is on April 16 from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Post Road Library. The event is a storytime for deaf, hard of hearing children, hearing children interested in sign language, CODAs, and their families.

ASL story time at Post Road Library (Photo/Forsyth County Library Instagram)

A production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is on April 15 and 16 at 7:00 p.m. at West Forsyth High School. For more information, visit here.

Shakespeare comes to Forsyth County this weekend. (Graphic/Studio West)

Storytime at Barnes and Noble in Cumming is April 16 from 11 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit here .

Vickery Villages' Spring Farmers Market is back with seasonal fruits and veggies, eggs, baked goods, and more! Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.