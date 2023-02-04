Did You Know That Felons Can Own Firearms?

DISCLAIMER: I know that guns are a controversial topic in the United States right now. If you are upset by this article, please be polite, and take a moment to consider my viewpoint on the matter. Criminals do not care if guns are illegal. By banning a subset of the population from owning a means of defending themselves, we are just making it easier for criminals to be criminals. Additionally, guns level the playing field between men and women. A woman is typically an easier target for a criminal than a man. A woman with a firearm is just as deadly a target as any man with one. Now, to the article.

Photo courtesy of Tima Miroshnichenko. Feel free to donate to him via his profile at https://www.pexels.com/@tima-miroshnichenko/ Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

The United States Supreme Court habitually takes a very loose and logically lacking interpretation of the term "unalienable rights". Merriam-Webster defines the word unalienable as meaning "Impossible to take away or give up". However, the U.S. Supreme Court seems to think the word means "Only for those we like". Their favorite target for this constitutional fraud is people with a criminal record. That's one in three Americans.

One of the unalienable rights they claim is alienable is the right to bear arms. However, there is a substantial legal loophole in their attempt to alienate convicts of this right. That loophole is the United States Gun Control Act of 1968. Also known as Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 921(a)(16), this law defines antique firearms as all guns made prior to 1899. This law exempts antique firearms from any form of gun control or special engineering because they are not legally considered firearms! This means that anyone over eighteen can own one. Even a felon.

18 USC 921 (a)(16). : (A) any firearm (including any firearm with a matchlock, flintlock, percussion cap, or similar type of ignition system) manufactured in or before 1898; and (B) any replica of any firearm described in subparagraph (A) if such replica -- (i) is not designed or redesigned for using rimfire or conventional centerfire fixed ammunition, or (ii) uses rimfire or conventional centerfire fixed ammunition which is no longer manufactured in the United States and which is not readily available in the ordinary channels of commercial trade.

What exactly does this mean though? Well, it means that all of the federal government's restrictions on firearms cannot be applied to these weapons. This extends to their ammunition, and even to modern functional replicas of these antiques. Unlike real guns, these firearms can be purchased without a background check, concealed without a permit, and even delivered to your front door in the mail. Essentially, this law means that no American need go unprotected.

Now for a word of caution. This is a federal law, and some states have laws regarding the possession of antique black powder firearms and the concealment of ANY weapon without a permit. It is very important you check these laws before purchasing or transporting these firearms across state lines. Additionally, the use of modern ammunition, or adding modern accessories or alterations to one of these firearms turns it into a real gun, according to the Supreme Court. Use of one of these firearms in a crime may still result in a sentence equal to if a legal firearm had been used. When coming into contact with the police you must notify them if you are armed as these are still weapons. You still must be eighteen or older to buy one of these weapons or ammunition. If you have ANY doubt about the legality of your being in possession of one of these firearms, please contact a local attorney before doing so. Finally, while the law may not view these as real guns, the danger they pose in an untrained person's possession is the same. Please seek instruction on how to properly use and maintain these firearms, and follow it up with lots of practice doing so. These firearms can explode if using too much powder, and shoot very real bullets.

All caution aside, you may be wondering if these old-style firearms can be effective. The answer is a resounding yes. While some are obviously very antiquated and not very practical today, some are. Especially the revolvers. If you've seen an old western movie, then you have an idea of what these guns can do, and how they operate. Their power varies, but they tend to range between slightly less powerful than a nine millimeter, to slightly less powerful than a .45 caliber. Using smokeless powder makes them even more powerful, and smokeless powder is actually less regulated than black powder. The power depends on how many grains of powder are used. It should be noted that more power, means less accuracy with these firearms. However, the ones approaching .45 caliber have been recorded as being lethal at a range of at least 100 yards, or one football field, assuming your aim is good. That being said, if these firearms can kill at that range, they can definitely provide more than enough power for self-defense. Anything within 20 yards (60 feet) and you likely notice little loss of accuracy compared to modern firearms.

So now you are probably wondering which antique firearm is the best choice for self-defense. Opinions may vary some. However, the closer you get to the 1899 cutoff date, the better the firearms engineering likely is. That said, my top suggestion if you want an antique firearm for self-defense is, it depends. If you just want a firearm in your home or building, then the Winchester M1897 is my top choice. Why?

It is a shotgun, so it's hard to miss. It can hold six rounds. Five in the magazine tube, plus one in the chamber. It has no trigger disconnector, meaning you can rapidly fire it by just holding the trigger down, and repeatedly pumping it.

Source: Wikimedia Photo by Rubyt38

However, if you want a firearm that you can easily carry or conceal, or plan on needing to reload, I suggest the S&W Schofield: Why?

It uses a black powder CARTRIDGE, Meaning you can pre-load multiple cartridges and carry them in your pocket. Price. Smith &Wesson made a recent run of replicas of this firearm in 2000-2003, while Uberti/Armi San Marco still produces replicas of this firearm. You will likely spend $1000-$2000 for one. Reproductions are strengthened and improved with modern steel and have less wear overall, making them less likely to misfire or explode. You can holster and/or conceal it easily.

S&W Schofield No.3 Revolver. Photo by Marcus Burns

Now, where to purchase these firearms? Many online "replica" sellers sell non-functional prop replicas, and try to hide the non-functionality of these products so that you will overlook the fine print before purchasing them. As a general rule. If it costs less than $500, it's a prop. I recommend Uberti. They are the most reputable and have an easy price and model filter at Uberti USA Price And Filter Page. When you select a firearm, they will provide you with a list of local resellers if you would prefer to buy the firearm locally/in person. Ammunition suppliers are easy to find online. Just make sure you know what caliber bullets you need.

That is all for this article, my first on NewsBreak. Please be kind in the comments, and feel free to debate if you think another pre-1899 firearm deserves to be in one of the two top-spot.