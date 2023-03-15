Bristol, TN

Bristol Motor Speedway Set to Host 2023's Hottest Party with Country Thunder Festival

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrSEE_0lKFin9U00
Photo byCountry Thunder/Bristol Motor Speedway

Country music fans in East Tennessee have something to look forward to this October as the Country Thunder music festival arrives at Bristol Motor Speedway. The festival has announced its full mainstage lineup, featuring some of the biggest names in the country music industry.

Joining previously announced headliners Brooks & Dunn and Eric Church are Jelly Roll, Randy Houser, Jackson Dean, Parmalee, Chase Matthew, Cooper Alan, Lauren Watkins, and Megan Moroney. The lineup offers a cross-section of country music's best and hottest new artists, ensuring that fans will have a memorable weekend.

"We know the fans have been waiting, and we're excited to finally add more names to what is destined to be the party of the year in Bristol. With Jelly Roll, Randy Houser, and others joining Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn, we're prepared to give the best fans in Tennessee a weekend they won't soon forget!" - Troy Vollhoffer, CEO - Country Thunder Music Festivals

One of the biggest names on the lineup is Tennessee native Jelly Roll. The singer, songwriter, and rapper has quietly been building a remarkable career under the radar, constantly releasing new music and engaging a rabid fanbase. He pairs deeply personal lyrics with music that blends old-school rap, classic rock, country, and soul, creating music that is therapeutic, raw, and tackles the heaviness in life.

Jelly Roll's 2020 single "Save Me" set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights, with more than 141 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification from the RIAA. The introspective 10-track album Ballads of the Broken was released in 2021, ahead of his hometown show at the famous Ryman Auditorium, which sold out in under an hour. Now, after a history-making "breakthrough year," having just sold-out Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and released the riveting anthem "NEED A FAVOR" along with the soul-stirring ballad "she" from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, the reigning No. 1 Billboard's Emerging Artists chart for 20 weeks is well on his way to mainstream, multi-genre stardom.

Another must-see artist is Randy Houser, who has an inimitable voice described by The New York Times as "wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over." With his Stoney Creek Records album How Country Feels, Houser has racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits and more than four million in singles sales. He topped the charts with the title track, "Runnin' Outta Moonlight" and "Goodnight Kiss," and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated "Like A Cowboy." Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalog with "We Went" from his 2016 album, Fired Up.

The Country Thunder music festival has a 19-year history, boasting five other major multi-day events in North America, including Arizona, Saskatchewan, Wisconsin, Alberta, and Florida. Two-day passes, Platinum Experience, Gold Circle, camping, and all the extras are available now at CountryThunder.com or by phone at 1-866-388-0007.

For more information, fans can visit countrythunder.com and follow on Facebook at Country Thunder Bristol, Instagram at @countrythunderbristol, and Twitter at @countrythunder. With an impressive lineup and an iconic venue, the Country Thunder music festival promises to be a weekend of unforgettable country music performances in East Tennessee.

# music# festival# country music# Bristol Motor Speedway# Country Thunder

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
