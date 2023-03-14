St. Patrick's Day at Bristol Casino - $25,000 in Giveaway Prizes and Irish-themed Fun

Photo by Autumn Martin/Unsplash on Unsplash

Get ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style at the Bristol Casino in Virginia! On March 17th, the casino will host a fun-filled event with $25,000 in giveaway prizes for Unity™ by Hard Rock members.

Guests can participate in the giveaway by registering at a promotional kiosk and placing their entry in the drum near Center Stage. Drawings for free play prizes will occur 2 p.m. - 9 p.m., with the final drawing for $5,000 in free play or free bet scheduled for 10 p.m.

But that's not all - Mr. Lucky's restaurant will serve some delicious Irish-themed dishes, including Irish nachos, fried Rueben croquettes, corn beef and cabbage, and more. And for those looking for something to wash it all down, the Bristol Bar will be offering themed cocktails such as the Lucky Charm, Pot of Gold, and Shamrock Shooter.

To add to the festive atmosphere, the casino will have live music throughout the night, starting with Joey's Band, a pop-punk cover band, followed by the country music group If Birds Could Fly, and ending with DJ Jessie D.

If you're not already a member of Unity™ by Hard Rock, you can sign up for free at the Players Club if you are 21 or older. For more information about Unity™ by Hard Rock or to become a member, visit www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/unity .

Come out and wear your green, enjoy great food and drinks, listen to awesome music, and maybe even win some green at the Bristol Casino this St. Patrick's Day!