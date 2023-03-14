Sullivan East High School Grad Dr. Landon Combs Elected President-Elect of Tennessee Medical Association

Dr. Landon Combs of Gray, Tennessee, is a well-respected pediatrician and has recently been elected as the new president-elect of the Tennessee Medical Association (TMA). Dr. Combs graduated from Sullivan East High School, along with his brother, Dr. Stephen Combs, and their achievements serve as a testament to the high-quality education provided by the school.

Dr. Combs is a Quillen College of Medicine graduate of East Tennessee State University and completed his residency at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He has been a practicing pediatrician for over 20 years and currently works for Ballad Health, serving patients in the Tri-Cities area.

In addition to his work as a pediatrician, Dr. Combs has been an active member of the Tennessee Medical Association for many years. He has previously served as the Chair of the Young Physicians section and the Sullivan County Medical Society. His knowledge of TMA's inner workings is a great asset in leading the organization successfully.

The TMA is a prominent advocacy organization that represents over 9,500 doctors across the state of Tennessee. As the new president-elect, Dr. Combs will undoubtedly bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, advocating for the needs of physicians and their patients across the state.

Dr. Combs' commitment to his patients and profession has earned him numerous accolades. He has been recognized as one of the Best Doctors in America and received the Award for Outstanding Performance from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Dr. Combs will face numerous challenges in his new role as president-elect of the TMA. He has identified several key issues that need to be addressed, including physician fatigue, increasing physician engagement in TMA, and improving clinical informatics capabilities for physicians and patients. He is also committed to working with insurers to lessen the "paperwork burden" that often burdens physicians.

Dr. Combs' commitment to the well-being of his patients and his profession is truly admirable, and his achievements are a testament to the quality of healthcare professionals in the Tri-Cities area. As he assumes his new role as president-elect of the TMA, his alma mater and the Tri-Cities community can take pride in his many accomplishments and wish him continued success in his new role.

TMA issued the news release on March 3, 2023. The monthlong election featured more than 600 total votes cast among TMA members.

"I am grateful to the members of the Tennessee Medical Association for the confidence they have placed in me," said Dr. Combs. "It will be a privilege and honor to serve the physicians of our great state."

Dr. Combs will serve one year as President-Elect, one year as President, and one year as Immediate Past President. His primary role is to serve as the face of the organization and spokesman for TMA with its membership, the media, government officials, and the citizens of Tennessee. His formal installation will be at April's House of Delegates meeting in Franklin.

TMA will install Memphis cardiologist Andrew Watson, MD, as its President during the meeting with current President Edward Capparelli, MD continuing his leadership service as Immediate Past President.

Dr. Combs identified several focus areas as he prepares for his leadership term.

"There are several ongoing challenges that need to be addressed, including decreasing physician fatigue, increasing physician engagement in TMA, working with insurers to lessen 'paperwork burden,' and improving clinical informatics capabilities to benefit physicians and patients," Dr. Combs said.

Dr. Combs has served his local medical society, the Sullivan County Medical Society, in multiple officer capacities, including the president. He has also participated as a Region 8 representative on the TMA Board of Trustees and TMA Secretary-Treasurer. He has participated as an alternate delegate with the American Medical Association.

"In addition to his leadership service representing local physicians in Sullivan County, Dr. Combs has been an integral part of TMA's Board in recent years. His thoughtful approach to solving complex problems has earned the trust of his colleagues and has been of great value to our organization." - TMA CEO Russ Miller

“He will no doubt serve Tennessee physicians well in this new leadership role."

Combs previously held a role with TMA's Board of Trustees as its young physician representative. He holds seats with TMA's Physician Services and Professional Relations committees. Dr. Combs also serves as a clinical informaticist with Ballad Health.

"Dr. Combs has been in our leadership ranks for years," said Russ Miller, TMA CEO. "I have worked closely with him since he led our organization's Young Physicians section. His knowledge of TMA's inner workings is a great asset toward leading the organization successfully. He is practicing where he grew up, educated and trained, and I know he will be as dedicated to TMA as he is to his hometown patients."

During the election period, Dr. Combs met with colleagues at multiple component medical societies across the state. During these gatherings, he identified his priorities. He emphasized the unification of the profession around shared interests, including scope of practice, government policy, and the commitment to maintaining the health and welfare of the organization and Tennessee physicians.

The following members were also elected to serve in leadership roles on the TMA Board of Trustees and Judicial Council.

Board of Trustees

Region 1: Walter Rayford, MD

Region 3: Laura Andreson, DO

Region 6: Gene Huffstutter, MD

Region 8: Allan Colyar, MD

Judicial Council

Region 2: Chris Marshall, MD

Region 4: Nicole Schlechter, MD

Region 6: Nita Shumaker, MD

Region 8: John McGraw, MD

The Tennessee Medical Association is the state's largest medical organization for physicians. It features more than 9,500 members across multiple specialty organizations and geographic locations.