Should SVB and Signature Bank Collapse Spark Concern Among Locals in Sullivan County?

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZytl_0lGz95SR00
Photo byPhoto by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashonUnsplash

Residents of Sullivan County, Tennessee, are expressing concerns about the recent failures of SVB and Signature Banks and how it might affect them. The two banks, which are relatively small banks, experienced a collapse that has caused worry among locals.

According to experts, the failure of these banks does not indicate a significant danger to the American financial system. Nevertheless, the collapse of these banks can have a severe impact on local businesses and individuals who may have had accounts or loans with the banks.

According to Insurance Journal, Silicon Valley Bank's investments in safe but lower-yielding bonds decreased in value due to today's higher interest rates. This wasn't initially an issue, but as startups and other tech-centric customers began withdrawing their deposits, the bank was forced to sell its assets at a loss to meet the demand. These losses caused the bank to become insolvent and its customers' fear of a potential bank failure led to more withdrawals. Ultimately, bank regulators had to seize the bank's assets to protect remaining deposits.

In light of these concerns, residents are advised to look at their own financial institutions, and how they are managed and how their priorities align. Institutions as credit unions are cooperatives benefitting the members, while commercial banks answer to the owners. One such option is Eastman Credit Union (ECU), which is based in Kingsport, TN, and primarily serves employees and members of certain companies and organizations in the eastern United States. ECU is a member-owned financial cooperative that offers similar products and services as banks, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and credit cards. Another option is the Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union (KTVAECU), which primarily serves employees of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and their families. KTVAECU offers a wide range of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and credit cards.

As of December 31, 2021, ECU had total assets of approximately $6.8 billion, while KTVAECU had total assets of approximately $3.4 billion. While both credit unions are relatively large, ECU was larger at the end of 2021, in terms of assets and membership. There are also other credit unions operating in the county which offer similar services.

For those who prefer traditional banks, there are several options available in Sullivan County. Bank of Tennessee, a local bank headquartered in Kingsport, TN, has been in operation since 1974 and offers a wide range of banking services, including personal and business accounts, loans, mortgages, and credit cards. First Horizon Bank, which has branches in Bristol and Kingsport, TN, offers personal and business banking services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, and mortgages.

Despite the options available, customers of SVB and Signature Banks are still advised to contact the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to determine the status of their accounts and explore options for transferring their deposits to other banks. The FDIC insures deposits up to $250,000 per account, per depositor, per insured bank.

It's worth noting that failures of individual banks are not uncommon in the United States. The FDIC exists specifically to protect depositors in the event of a bank failure. While the recent failures of SVB and Signature Bank are concerning, they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the broader financial system or the average American's finances.

