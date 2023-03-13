Tennessee Tech Selected by NASA to Develop Electrified Passenger Aircraft Design

Photo by NASA

Tennessee Tech University is set to play a key role in NASA's push for sustainable aviation. The university has been awarded a contract worth up to $25.1 million to develop a preliminary design for an electrified 150-passenger aircraft that uses an ammonia-based integrated propulsion, power, and thermal management system, according to a press release from NASA. This contract is part of NASA's University Leadership Initiative, which allows the academic community to support the agency's aeronautical research goals and provide students with real-world technical challenges.

Tennessee Tech's selection to lead this team of multidisciplinary researchers and industry partners is a significant achievement for the university and the state of Tennessee. The university's aerospace engineering, energy systems, and thermal management expertise makes it a natural fit for this project. Tennessee Tech is also known for its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, making it an ideal partner for NASA's goal of developing more sustainable aviation technologies.

As the team works on the project, they will work with other universities and industry partners, creating opportunities for participation that include students with diverse experiences, backgrounds, and talents. This multidisciplinary approach enables the lead teams to partner with others, including underrepresented student populations or not involved in aviation research.

Tennessee Tech's contract is part of NASA's broader efforts to develop more sustainable aviation technologies. The agency is committed to reducing the environmental impact of aviation and ensuring that air travel remains safe, efficient, and accessible to all. Three of the four teams selected for final negotiations as part of the University Leadership Initiative will address topics related to ensuring the safe growth of Advanced Air Mobility. At the same time, the fourth will examine an option for generating electricity to propel a future airliner.

The agency's focus on sustainable aviation technologies is also reflected in its partnerships with industry and academia. Tennessee's strong aerospace industry, which includes major companies such as Aerojet Rocketdyne, Honeywell Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin, has partnered with NASA on various projects, driving the state's economic growth. In addition, Tennessee's collaborations with NASA on various missions have led to the development of innovative technologies, such as radiation-hardened microelectronics designed to withstand the harsh radiation environment in space.

NASA's impact on Tennessee extends beyond the state's contributions to aeronautics research goals. The state is home to several member institutions of NASA's Space Grant Consortium, including Vanderbilt University and Middle Tennessee State University, which work to expand opportunities for space-related education and research. The state is also home to several research institutions that have partnered with NASA on various projects, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory, resulting in innovative research on climate change and renewable energy topics.

Tennessee's contributions to NASA have also resulted in public outreach and engagement opportunities. The state hosts several NASA facilities, including the Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma, which offers public tours and educational programs for students and adults. These programs allow the public to learn about NASA's research and exploration efforts, inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Overall, Tennessee Tech's selection to lead a team in developing a preliminary design for an electrified 150-passenger aircraft is a significant achievement for the university and the state of Tennessee. The project is part of NASA's broader efforts to develop more sustainable aviation technologies, and the multidisciplinary approach of the University Leadership Initiative provides opportunities for student involvement and collaboration with other universities and industry partners. Tennessee's contributions to NASA's research and exploration efforts, strong aerospace industry, and role in the agency's space education initiatives have contributed to the state's economic growth and success.