The Uncertain Future of Sullivan County's Observation Knob Park: County Officials Consider Terminating Lease with TVA

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRmIo_0lDm2LoN00
Photo bySullivan County Tourism

Sullivan County's Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts in Sullivan County and the surrounding areas. It offers a range of outdoor activities, including camping, hiking, and fishing. However, the park's future is in question following a recent proposal by the Sullivan County Commission to terminate the county's lease with the Tennessee Valley Authority for the park's land.

Sullivan County signed a 50-year lease with TVA to use the land in July 1975. During a budget hearing before the county's Administrative Committee, Commissioner Jessica Means motioned to "pull funding for the park" from the budget, citing concerns over the park's viability going forward due to needed electrical upgrades estimated to cost anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000. Members of the committee also cited potential risks to park visitors due to electrical problems.

The park has been operated by Sullivan County under the TVA lease. If the county intends to cease the park's operation, the full commission must approve a resolution to terminate the TVA lease.

Park Director Chris Ihrke told the committee that bids for electrical repairs needed immediately to resolve issues cited in a recent inspection were available and that the work could be done for $18,000. However, committee members believed this would only be a "Band-Aid" for a larger problem and expressed concern over the park's safety.

Mayor Richard Venable, who has sole decision-making authority over park operations, said that large-scale electrical work is a long-term effort that could be completed in phases over as many as five years. He also noted that recent changes to the park's operation, such as rent increases and switching more seasonal sites to daily use, were designed to increase revenue to help defray the costs of that work.

While the park has produced enough revenue in the last two years to pay for itself and is budgeted again this year, its historical performance has been mostly break-even or lost. The past two years have shown a combined positive cash flow of about $100,000.

Members of the Administrative Committee said they do not believe the park is viable going forward due to needed electrical upgrades, estimated to cost anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000. Members also cited concerns over the potential risk to park visitors due to electrical problems.

Last month, Mayor Venable sent a letter to the occupants of 178 seasonal sites notifying them that they must vacate the park by March 15. That notice also stated that 88 seasonal spots would be available through a public lottery for the 2023 season.

Venable spoke with a TVA representative to determine the options available to the commission to terminate the lease, called an easement by TVA. "We did discuss the park cleanup that would be necessary," Venable said. "And if TVA chooses to go through a request for proposal process to find a new operator for the park and campground, that could take most of the summer. So, the park may not be available at all this season."

The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet for its monthly work session on Thursday, March 10th, to consider the proposed resolution. A decision on the resolution could take place when the commission meets in regular session on Thursday, March 16th.

The fate of Sullivan County's Observation Knob Park remains uncertain. While the park has been a popular recreational spot for outdoor enthusiasts, its viability going forward is in question due to the necessary electrical upgrades and potential risks to park visitors. The Sullivan County Commission's decision on the proposed resolution will have a significant impact on the park's future.

County residents have voiced concerns about the number of seemingly permanent park residents, with the erection of stoops and decks around campers to make them into summer homes. Those opposing these activities say it makes the facility look like a trailer park instead of a campground, citing the pristine conditions in the nearby state parks of Tennessee and Virginia.

There is no clear solution, although TVA is expected to look for another park operator should the county vote to terminate its easement on South Holston Lake. Some question if the TVA would approach the State of Tennessee about taking over operations and feeding the property to the state.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Observation Knob Park# Saddle Dam# Sullivan County# TVA# lease

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
10K followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Sullivan County, TN

Should SVB and Signature Bank Collapse Spark Concern Among Locals in Sullivan County?

Photo byPhoto by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashonUnsplash. Residents of Sullivan County, Tennessee, are expressing concerns about the recent failures of SVB and Signature Banks and how it might affect them. The two banks, which are relatively small banks, experienced a collapse that has caused worry among locals.

Read full story
1 comments

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Completes Successful Mission to the International Space Station

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 successfully completed its fifth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station, safely returning four international astronauts after spending 157 days in orbit. After splashing down in their Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Tampa, Florida, the crew members, including NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, were retrieved by SpaceX recovery vessels. The spacecraft and spacefarers were transported to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Read full story
Telford, TN

Appalachian Producers Cooperative to Open Regional Meat Processing Center in Telford

Photo byPhoto by Arnaud Gillard on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) plans to bring a new meat processing center to Telford, Tennessee. The new facility will be built adjacent to the Jonesborough Flea Market, just off US Highway 11E. Earlier this year, the county commissioners approved a resolution to develop the regional meat processing center, earmarking $2 million from their American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the $10 million project.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech Selected by NASA to Develop Electrified Passenger Aircraft Design

Tennessee Tech University is set to play a key role in NASA's push for sustainable aviation. The university has been awarded a contract worth up to $25.1 million to develop a preliminary design for an electrified 150-passenger aircraft that uses an ammonia-based integrated propulsion, power, and thermal management system, according to a press release from NASA. This contract is part of NASA's University Leadership Initiative, which allows the academic community to support the agency's aeronautical research goals and provide students with real-world technical challenges.

Read full story
Elizabethton, TN

Carter County Car Club's Weekly Cruise-ins Return to Downtown Elizabethton

The Carter County Car Club's weekly cruise-ins will return to East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton, Tennessee, starting May 6 and continuing through the end of October. However, there will be no cruise-in on Sept. 23, the day of the annual Covered Bridge Days event. The decision to keep the cruise-ins at their traditional location came after a sharply divided Elizabethton City Council took four votes before finally getting a majority. All four votes were split 4-3. The council considered various options, including moving the cruise-ins one block north to E Street, limiting the events to one per month, or alternating between E Street and Elk Avenue. Ultimately, the majority vote was to keep the cruise-ins on Elk Avenue.

Read full story
2 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Controversy brews over future of neglected Observation Knob campground

Debate and controversy are brewing over the future of Observation Knob campground in Sullivan County, as the county commission is set to vote on a resolution to terminate the county's lease agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to operate the park. Commissioner Cheryl Harvey, who sponsored the resolution, cited major maintenance issues that have been neglected over the years and the possibility of safety problems due to electrical issues at the park. A recent inspection found electrical problems that would require an $18,000 temporary fix or possibly a permanent fix that could cost between $250,000 and $500,000.

Read full story

NASA's Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Proposal Unveiled: Investing in the Future of Space Exploration and Earth Science

NASA’s fiscal year 2024 budget was released on Thursday, and it’s good news for those interested in space exploration. The budget proposes a blueprint to strengthen the economy, with a particular focus on supporting NASA's investments in public/private partnerships.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

CMA Fest's 50th Anniversary Lineup Brings Country's Biggest Stars to Nashville for a Week of Fun and Giving Back

The Country Music Association's (CMA) longest-running festival, CMA Fest, is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year from June 8 to June 11 in downtown Nashville. The festival, which started as Fan Fair in 1972, has evolved and become a major event for country music fans worldwide.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

NASA and Axiom Space to Reveal Artemis Mission Spacesuit Prototype for Lunar Exploration

NASA and Axiom Space are set to reveal a prototype spacesuit that will be used by astronauts, including the first woman, during the Artemis III mission. The spacesuit will be showcased in a televised event that will be hosted by Axiom Space on March 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) from Space Center Houston in Texas. The event will be broadcasted live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Rev Your Engines for the Ultimate Cars and Coffee Event at Bristol Motor Speedway!

If you're a fan of cars, then you won't want to miss the upcoming "Cars and Coffee at the Colosseum" event at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. This is an event where car enthusiasts can come together to showcase their impressive vehicles, talk shop, and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Read full story
Sneedville, TN

Morgan Wallen's Success: Putting Sneedville on the Map and Raising Questions for Country

Morgan Wallen, the rising country music star from Sneedville, Tennessee, has recently made headlines for his chart-topping success. However, his fame has not been without controversy. In early 2021, a video surfaced of him using a racial slur, which led to his being dropped by his record label and receiving backlash from fans and fellow musicians. Despite this, his music continues to perform well, indicating that a significant portion of the country music fanbase is willing to overlook his behavior.

Read full story
8 comments
Jonesborough, TN

Get Your Green On: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the 6th Annual Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Celebration!

Are you ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style? Then mark your calendars for the 6th Annual Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Day Celebration, where you can discover everything from Highland cows to live Irish music and green beer to a fun run.

Read full story

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium Launches Specialty License Plate Initiative

Carter and Cash at Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumPhoto byBays Mountain Park & Planetarium. Tennessee's Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and families, allowing visitors to explore its beautiful natural surroundings and learn about astronomy, wildlife, and conservation. However, the park needs funds to continue its mission of preserving and promoting the beauty and biodiversity of the region. That's where the proposed specialty license plates come in.

Read full story
Knoxville, TN

Brandon Davis Wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in Knoxville, Tennessee

A golden finish earned Brandon Davis 125.5 points in the race to be crowned the 2023 PBR Velocity Tour Champion. Last Saturday night, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour's Knoxville Invitational took place at the Thompson-Boling Arena, located on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. The event showcased some of the world's top bull riders and the fiercest bucking bulls, with Brandon Davis from Cabot, Arkansas, emerging as the clear winner.

Read full story
Tennessee State

New Tennessee Law Restricts Drag Shows, Sparks Outrage Among LGBT Community in Johnson City

She is Micaela "La Brava" a Mexican drag queen from CDMX, mother of "las felinas"Photo byDave Soto/UnsplashonUnsplash. Governor Bill Lee signed a new law on Thursday, March 2, 2023, putting restrictions on where adult-oriented performances, including drag shows, can take place in Tennessee. The legislation changes the definition of adult cabaret in Tennessee law to mean "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors." The bill carries a misdemeanor charge for first-time offenders and a felony for repeat offenders.

Read full story
80 comments
Bristol, TN

Bristol Casino Celebrates Team Members' Artistic Talents at Hard Rock-Themed Talent Show

Winners, from Left to Right: Chelsea Branson, McCauley TaylorPhoto byAndy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd. The Bristol Casino, soon to be Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Bristol's future home held a team member talent show this week. After participating in auditions in early February, contestants competed for a $500 cash prize.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Bristol Motor Speedway to Kick Off 2023 Dirt Racing Season with Bristol Dirt Showcase

Bristol Motor Speedway has announced that the 2023 dirt racing season will kick off with the Bristol Dirt Showcase on Saturday, April 1. The event will feature two premier Late Model dirt racing circuits, the Steel Block Bandits Late Model Series and the American All-Star Series. Both series will take to the clay high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway for a full day of racing action, with a $5,000 winner’s share purse up for grabs.

Read full story
1 comments
Knoxville, TN

PBR Knoxville Invitational: Bulls, Riders, and Excitement Return to Thompson-Boling Arena

Bull riding enthusiasts and sports fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the PBR Knoxville Invitational at the Thompson-Boling Arena on March 4, 2023. This year's event marks the fifth time that the PBR's Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour has made its way to Knoxville, and it promises to be one of the most exciting yet.

Read full story

Morgan Wallen Returns with 36-Track Album and Sold-Out Show Despite Controversy

Morgan Wallen performing at Country Thunder in Bristol, Tennessee - October 2021Photo byAndrew Wendowski/Wikipedia Commons. Morgan Wallen, the reigning Academy of Country Music Album of the Year award-winner, is gearing up for a busy year with the release of his third album, "One Thing At A Time," and a world tour set to begin on March 15. However, Wallen's career has not been without controversy. In February 2021, he was caught on camera using a racial slur, which led to his suspension from his record label and the removal of his music from many radio stations and streaming platforms.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy