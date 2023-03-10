CMA Fest's 50th Anniversary Lineup Brings Country's Biggest Stars to Nashville for a Week of Fun and Giving Back

Photo by CMA Fest

The Country Music Association's (CMA) longest-running festival, CMA Fest, is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year from June 8 to June 11 in downtown Nashville. The festival, which started as Fan Fair in 1972, has evolved and become a major event for country music fans worldwide.

On Tuesday, the CMA announced the star-studded lineup for the festival, which includes some of country music's biggest names, such as Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, and many more. The festival's CEO, Sarah Trahern, expressed her excitement about the event and said that the festival's heart remains the special connection between the fans and the artists.

Apart from the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium headlined by the superstars, hundreds of country artists will perform at the festival's outdoor daytime stages, which are free and open to the public. Attendees can check out the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the largest daytime stage at CMA Fest, which features a must-see lineup of country music artists. They can also catch the newly charting successes and rising stars at the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park and enjoy daytime music by various artists at the free Chevy Vibes at Walk of Fame Park. For those interested in hearing music all day long from country music's newest artists, visiting the Maui Jim Reverb Stage is a must.

Fans can access various ticket options this year, including single-night tickets for the superstar-packed nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, which start at just $85.70 per night. They can also experience how it all started 50 years ago with Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. The tickets include meet and greets, music, merch, and more in the comfort of air-conditioning. Additionally, the Riverside Retreat offers an exclusive destination along the Cumberland River, providing early admission to the Chevy Riverfront Stage, shaded areas, misting stations, charging for mobile devices, discounts on select beverages, air-conditioned restrooms, yard games, exclusive online merchandise discounts, and more.

The CMA Fest is a celebration of country music and an opportunity to give back to the community. The festival has raised over $13.6 million for music education since its inception in 1972. In 2021, the CMA Foundation will donate proceeds from the festival to benefit music education programs nationwide.

In addition to the musical performances, various food and beverage options will be available throughout the festival. Attendees can indulge in various southern cuisine and specialty drinks, including beer, wine, and cocktails.

To ensure the safety of festival-goers, the CMA Fest organizers are working closely with the Nashville Metro Health Department to implement health and safety protocols. The festival will follow all recommended guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

CMA Fest has become a tradition for country music fans worldwide, with attendees coming from around the world to celebrate their love of country music. The festival has also helped put Nashville on the map as the world's country music capital.

With this year's lineup and ticket options, the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. The festival will not only feature some of the biggest names in country music. Still, it will also provide an opportunity to give back to the community through the CMA Foundation's donations to music education programs. With various food and beverage options and a commitment to safety, CMA Fest will provide a fantastic time for all who attend.