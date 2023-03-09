Houston, TX

NASA and Axiom Space to Reveal Artemis Mission Spacesuit Prototype for Lunar Exploration

John M. Dabbs

A close-up view of an astronaut's bootPhoto byNASA

NASA and Axiom Space are set to reveal a prototype spacesuit that will be used by astronauts, including the first woman, during the Artemis III mission. The spacesuit will be showcased in a televised event that will be hosted by Axiom Space on March 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) from Space Center Houston in Texas. The event will be broadcasted live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

NASA selected Axiom Space to deliver a moonwalking system that will be used to land the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole. During the event, NASA and Axiom Space experts will give remarks, and the suit will be demonstrated. Media and students will have the opportunity to ask questions about the spacesuit, which will be an important component of human exploration in space.

Participants in the event will include Bob Cabana, associate administrator at NASA; Vanessa Wyche, center director at NASA Johnson Space Center; Lara Kearney, manager of the Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program at NASA Johnson; Kate Rubins, NASA astronaut; Michael Suffredini, president and CEO of Axiom Space; Mark Greeley, program manager for Extravehicular Activity at Axiom Space; Russell Ralston, deputy program manager for Extravehicular Activity at Axiom Space; Peggy Whitson, Axiom-2 commander at Axiom Space; and John Shoffner, Axiom-2 pilot at Axiom Space.

The new spacesuits will enable humans to explore the lunar surface and advance our capability for human exploration in space. NASA's Artemis program includes new exploration spacesuits and other human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems. These components will enable NASA to return humans to the Moon and establish a long-term presence there for scientific discovery. The experience gained from these missions will prepare NASA for the next giant leap: sending astronauts to Mars.

This partnership between NASA and Axiom Space is a new approach to working with commercial partners that enables a growing space economy, leveraging industry capabilities and NASA's expertise to provide spacewalk and moonwalk services as safely, effectively, and efficiently as possible.

For more information about NASA's Artemis program, please visit https://www.nasa.gov/artemis.

