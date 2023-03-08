Sneedville, TN

Morgan Wallen's Success: Putting Sneedville on the Map and Raising Questions for Country

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CyaL_0lC5jwuh00
Photo byMorgan Wallen/Twitter

Morgan Wallen, the rising country music star from Sneedville, Tennessee, has recently made headlines for his chart-topping success. However, his fame has not been without controversy. In early 2021, a video surfaced of him using a racial slur, which led to his being dropped by his record label and receiving backlash from fans and fellow musicians. Despite this, his music continues to perform well, indicating that a significant portion of the country music fanbase is willing to overlook his behavior.

Wallen's success has also impacted his hometown of Sneedville, a small town in Hancock County, Tennessee, with a population of just over 1,300 people. The town has seen an influx of visitors and tourists eager to see where the country singer grew up, which has strained the town's resources. In addition, visitors have been stealing road signs, posing a safety risk for drivers and pedestrians.

While the attention on Sneedville is certainly positive in some respects, it has also had some negative consequences for the town. Despite this, many people in Sneedville are proud of Wallen's success and are happy to see the town getting attention. Wallen has spoken about how his hometown has influenced his music and life. He grew up in a small, close-knit community where everyone knew each other and looked out for one another. This sense of community and belonging has undoubtedly shaped Wallen's music and contributed to his success.

Wallen's rise to fame has been meteoric. He first gained national attention in 2014 when he competed in season six of The Voice. Although he didn't win, he caught the attention of several record labels and signed with Big Loud Records in 2017. Since then, his music career has taken off, with hits like "Whiskey Glasses" and "More Than My Hometown" dominating the country music charts.

However, Wallen's success also speaks to larger issues within the country music industry, including race and representation. White artists have historically dominated country music. While there has been a push for greater diversity and inclusivity in the genre, Wallen's continued success suggests that there is still a long way to go in addressing these issues.

Despite the industry's challenges, country music remains a vibrant and thriving genre with a passionate fanbase that continues to support its artists. As for Wallen and Sneedville, it remains to be seen what the future holds. While his success has undoubtedly impacted the town, it's important to remember that he is just one part of a larger community. The people of Sneedville and Hancock County are more than just a backdrop for Wallen's music career; they are a living, breathing community with their own stories and struggles.

Ultimately, the impact of Wallen's success on Sneedville and the country music industry is complex and multifaceted. While it's clear that he has brought attention and recognition to his hometown, it's also important to recognize the challenges and potential negative impacts of that attention. As the country music industry continues to evolve, it will be important to keep these issues in mind and to work towards a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Morgan Wallen# country music# home town# sneedville# tennessee

Comments / 8

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
9K followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Elizabethton, TN

Carter County Car Club's Weekly Cruise-ins Return to Downtown Elizabethton

The Carter County Car Club's weekly cruise-ins will return to East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton, Tennessee, starting May 6 and continuing through the end of October. However, there will be no cruise-in on Sept. 23, the day of the annual Covered Bridge Days event. The decision to keep the cruise-ins at their traditional location came after a sharply divided Elizabethton City Council took four votes before finally getting a majority. All four votes were split 4-3. The council considered various options, including moving the cruise-ins one block north to E Street, limiting the events to one per month, or alternating between E Street and Elk Avenue. Ultimately, the majority vote was to keep the cruise-ins on Elk Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments
Sullivan County, TN

Controversy brews over future of neglected Observation Knob campground

Debate and controversy are brewing over the future of Observation Knob campground in Sullivan County, as the county commission is set to vote on a resolution to terminate the county's lease agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to operate the park. Commissioner Cheryl Harvey, who sponsored the resolution, cited major maintenance issues that have been neglected over the years and the possibility of safety problems due to electrical issues at the park. A recent inspection found electrical problems that would require an $18,000 temporary fix or possibly a permanent fix that could cost between $250,000 and $500,000.

Read full story

NASA's Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Proposal Unveiled: Investing in the Future of Space Exploration and Earth Science

NASA’s fiscal year 2024 budget was released on Thursday, and it’s good news for those interested in space exploration. The budget proposes a blueprint to strengthen the economy, with a particular focus on supporting NASA's investments in public/private partnerships.

Read full story
Sullivan County, TN

The Uncertain Future of Sullivan County's Observation Knob Park: County Officials Consider Terminating Lease with TVA

Sullivan County's Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts in Sullivan County and the surrounding areas. It offers a range of outdoor activities, including camping, hiking, and fishing. However, the park's future is in question following a recent proposal by the Sullivan County Commission to terminate the county's lease with the Tennessee Valley Authority for the park's land.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

CMA Fest's 50th Anniversary Lineup Brings Country's Biggest Stars to Nashville for a Week of Fun and Giving Back

The Country Music Association's (CMA) longest-running festival, CMA Fest, is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year from June 8 to June 11 in downtown Nashville. The festival, which started as Fan Fair in 1972, has evolved and become a major event for country music fans worldwide.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

NASA and Axiom Space to Reveal Artemis Mission Spacesuit Prototype for Lunar Exploration

NASA and Axiom Space are set to reveal a prototype spacesuit that will be used by astronauts, including the first woman, during the Artemis III mission. The spacesuit will be showcased in a televised event that will be hosted by Axiom Space on March 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) from Space Center Houston in Texas. The event will be broadcasted live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Rev Your Engines for the Ultimate Cars and Coffee Event at Bristol Motor Speedway!

If you're a fan of cars, then you won't want to miss the upcoming "Cars and Coffee at the Colosseum" event at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. This is an event where car enthusiasts can come together to showcase their impressive vehicles, talk shop, and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Read full story
Jonesborough, TN

Get Your Green On: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the 6th Annual Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Celebration!

Are you ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style? Then mark your calendars for the 6th Annual Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Day Celebration, where you can discover everything from Highland cows to live Irish music and green beer to a fun run.

Read full story

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium Launches Specialty License Plate Initiative

Carter and Cash at Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumPhoto byBays Mountain Park & Planetarium. Tennessee's Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and families, allowing visitors to explore its beautiful natural surroundings and learn about astronomy, wildlife, and conservation. However, the park needs funds to continue its mission of preserving and promoting the beauty and biodiversity of the region. That's where the proposed specialty license plates come in.

Read full story
Knoxville, TN

Brandon Davis Wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in Knoxville, Tennessee

A golden finish earned Brandon Davis 125.5 points in the race to be crowned the 2023 PBR Velocity Tour Champion. Last Saturday night, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour's Knoxville Invitational took place at the Thompson-Boling Arena, located on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. The event showcased some of the world's top bull riders and the fiercest bucking bulls, with Brandon Davis from Cabot, Arkansas, emerging as the clear winner.

Read full story
Tennessee State

New Tennessee Law Restricts Drag Shows, Sparks Outrage Among LGBT Community in Johnson City

She is Micaela "La Brava" a Mexican drag queen from CDMX, mother of "las felinas"Photo byDave Soto/UnsplashonUnsplash. Governor Bill Lee signed a new law on Thursday, March 2, 2023, putting restrictions on where adult-oriented performances, including drag shows, can take place in Tennessee. The legislation changes the definition of adult cabaret in Tennessee law to mean "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors." The bill carries a misdemeanor charge for first-time offenders and a felony for repeat offenders.

Read full story
80 comments
Bristol, TN

Bristol Casino Celebrates Team Members' Artistic Talents at Hard Rock-Themed Talent Show

Winners, from Left to Right: Chelsea Branson, McCauley TaylorPhoto byAndy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd. The Bristol Casino, soon to be Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Bristol's future home held a team member talent show this week. After participating in auditions in early February, contestants competed for a $500 cash prize.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Bristol Motor Speedway to Kick Off 2023 Dirt Racing Season with Bristol Dirt Showcase

Bristol Motor Speedway has announced that the 2023 dirt racing season will kick off with the Bristol Dirt Showcase on Saturday, April 1. The event will feature two premier Late Model dirt racing circuits, the Steel Block Bandits Late Model Series and the American All-Star Series. Both series will take to the clay high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway for a full day of racing action, with a $5,000 winner’s share purse up for grabs.

Read full story
1 comments
Knoxville, TN

PBR Knoxville Invitational: Bulls, Riders, and Excitement Return to Thompson-Boling Arena

Bull riding enthusiasts and sports fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the PBR Knoxville Invitational at the Thompson-Boling Arena on March 4, 2023. This year's event marks the fifth time that the PBR's Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour has made its way to Knoxville, and it promises to be one of the most exciting yet.

Read full story

Morgan Wallen Returns with 36-Track Album and Sold-Out Show Despite Controversy

Morgan Wallen performing at Country Thunder in Bristol, Tennessee - October 2021Photo byAndrew Wendowski/Wikipedia Commons. Morgan Wallen, the reigning Academy of Country Music Album of the Year award-winner, is gearing up for a busy year with the release of his third album, "One Thing At A Time," and a world tour set to begin on March 15. However, Wallen's career has not been without controversy. In February 2021, he was caught on camera using a racial slur, which led to his suspension from his record label and the removal of his music from many radio stations and streaming platforms.

Read full story
9 comments

NASA and SpaceX's Crew-6 Mission Launches to the International Space Station

NASA and SpaceX are gearing up for the next crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with the launch of the Crew-6 mission. The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 12:34 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read full story
Johnson County, TN

Audit Report Reveals Financial Management Deficiencies in Johnson County Offices

The annual Johnson County Financial Report 2022, conducted by the Office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, has revealed several deficiencies in the county's financial management practices. The report audited the basic financial statements of Johnson County for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and found multiple issues in several Johnson County offices.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Bristol Casino Announces Partnership with Iconic Cameo Theater for Music Venue

L -> R: Marc DeLeo, Marketing VP, Hard Rock Bristol Brent Buchanan, Cameo Theater Owner, Allie Evangelista, President, Hard Rock BristolPhoto byPhoto by Andy Poarch/Alliance Group.

Read full story
1 comments
Blountville, TN

Bull Riding and Rodeos at Ron Ramsey Regional Agriculture Center: A Thrilling Experience for Fans

Bull riding in Johnson City, TennesseePhoto byJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The Ron Ramsey Regional Agriculture Center in Blountville, Tennessee, is a premier destination for rodeo and bull riding fans. Since its opening in 2010, the center has hosted numerous bull riding events, attracting thousands of fans across the region. From amateur to professional riders, the center provides a platform for seasoned and up-and-coming riders to showcase their skills. The Center, operated by the Sullivan County Cattlemen's Association, encourages groups to consider the venue for use.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy