Get Your Green On: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the 6th Annual Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Celebration!

Photo by Pressmaster/Pexels

Are you ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style? Then mark your calendars for the 6th Annual Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Day Celebration, where you can discover everything from Highland cows to live Irish music and green beer to a fun run.

St. Patrick's Day is a holiday celebrated for centuries, and its roots can be traced back to Ireland, where it started as a religious feast day in honor of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Today, it is celebrated around the world with parades, green clothing, and lots of fun activities, just like the ones you'll find in Jonesborough.

Photo by Purple Sage Photography/Wild Blue Yonder

The festival will take place on Saturday, March 18, in Tennessee's Oldest Town and is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in Celtic culture and traditions. With events ranging from the Highland Games to live music from the Appalachian Celtic band Wild Blue Yonder, there's something for everyone.

Photo by Patrick Fore/Unsplash on Unsplash

Don't miss the chance to participate in the Paddy's Dash: Brew Fun Run, which starts at 4 p.m. Participants can walk, jog, or run along the route while taking in the sights and sounds of the festival. And, of course, a green beer will be waiting for you at the end of the run.

Visitors can also try their hand at the Highland Games, with demonstrations from members of the Appalachian Highlands Celts. Learn about the history of these games, and see if you have what it takes to be a Highland athlete. There will be plenty of opportunities to test your skills, with activities such as the stone throw, weight over bar, archery, and spear throwing.

For those looking for a more laid-back experience, Highland cows from the Happy Hens and Highlands Farm will be in front of the Christopher Taylor Cabin from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet these majestic creatures and snap a photo to remember your visit.

If you're feeling peckish, head to the International Storytelling Center Plaza, where Main Street Café and Catering will serve a special menu of Irish foods for lunch and dinner. And, of course, there will be plenty of beer to go around, with a beer garden brought by Main Street Café and Catering featuring beer from Depot Street Brewing and Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, as well as options from Tennessee Hills Distillery.

The Heritage Alliance is also offering visitors a chance to step back in time with a Town Tour at 1 p.m. Learn more about the history of Jonesborough and immerse yourself in the town's charming architecture and storytelling heritage.

With all of these exciting activities on offer, it's no wonder that Jonesborough's St. Paddy's Celebration has become a must-attend event. So grab your best green outfit, and get ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style.

For more information about Jonesborough’s St. Paddy’s Celebration, visit Jonesborough.com/StPaddys or call 423.753.1010.