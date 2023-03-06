Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium Launches Specialty License Plate Initiative

Carter and Cash at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium Photo by Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

Tennessee's Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and families, allowing visitors to explore its beautiful natural surroundings and learn about astronomy, wildlife, and conservation. However, the park needs funds to continue its mission of preserving and promoting the beauty and biodiversity of the region. That's where the proposed specialty license plates come in.

Tennessee House Bill 1656 (2021-2022) proposed a new way to support Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium with specialty license plates. The proceeds from the sales of these plates will be allocated to The Bays Mountain Park Association to promote and support the park. However, the success of this initiative relies on the Bays Mountain Park Association obtaining 1000 signatures from individuals committing to purchasing the specialty plates once they go on sale. If the association cannot obtain these signatures, the initiative will fail.

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium has several ongoing fundraising projects to upgrade and renovate the park. These projects include renovating the fox habitat at approximately $250,000 and constructing a new Otter habitat needed to reintroduce river otters to the park at an estimated cost of $1.5 million. The park also improves visitor experiences by cutting down dead trees near the nature/visitor center to open up the space, allowing visitors to appreciate the lake and the mountain better. Additionally, the park has recently welcomed two new residents, bobcats Carter and Cash, who are drawing crowds as they frolic in their new habitat.

Natar - Wolf at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium Photo by Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was first opened to the public in 1971, and it has been a popular destination for nature enthusiasts, families, and school groups ever since. The park spans over 3,550 acres and boasts more than 40 miles of hiking and biking trails, a nature center, a planetarium, and several animal habitats. Visitors to the park can enjoy various activities, including hiking, bird-watching, wildlife viewing, and stargazing.

One of the park's most popular attractions is the planetarium, which offers visitors a chance to learn about astronomy and the universe's wonders. The planetarium boasts a state-of-the-art projector that can display over 6,000 stars, planets, and constellations on a 40-foot dome.

In addition to the planetarium, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is home to various animal habitats. The park's animal habitats are designed to allow visitors to observe and learn about native Tennessee wildlife. Visitors can view animals such as bobcats, wolves, and birds of prey in their natural habitats.

The park's newest residents, bobcats Carter and Cash, have attracted crowds since they were first introduced to their new habitat. The park's animal care team has been working hard to ensure that Carter and Cash are comfortable in their new surroundings and have everything they need to thrive. The Bobcats have quickly become a favorite among visitors, who love watching them play and explore.

The success of the proposed specialty license plate initiative will be vital in ensuring that the park can continue to provide visitors with unforgettable experiences while also protecting and preserving the region's natural beauty. The park's ongoing fundraising efforts, including the proposed license plate initiative, will be critical in funding important projects such as constructing a new Otter habitat and renovating the fox habitat.

In conclusion, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is a treasured destination for nature enthusiasts and families in Tennessee. The park's diverse range of activities, including hiking, wildlife viewing, stargazing, and planetarium shows, make it a unique and special place. However, the park relies on the community's support to continue providing these experiences for visitors. The proposed specialty license plate initiative is an exciting opportunity to support the park's ongoing efforts to upgrade and renovate the park, including constructing new habitats and enhancing visitor experiences.

Consider signing the petition to purchase the specialty license plates to support Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. Doing so will support the park financially and demonstrate your commitment to protecting and preserving Tennessee's natural beauty. With your help, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium can continue to inspire and educate visitors for years to come.