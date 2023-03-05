Brandon Davis Wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in Knoxville, Tennessee

Photo by Andre Silva/PBR

A golden finish earned Brandon Davis 125.5 points in the race to be crowned the 2023 PBR Velocity Tour Champion. Last Saturday night, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour's Knoxville Invitational took place at the Thompson-Boling Arena, located on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. The event showcased some of the world's top bull riders and the fiercest bucking bulls, with Brandon Davis from Cabot, Arkansas, emerging as the clear winner.

Davis had an excellent showing, scoring in both rounds and earning 125.5 points. His 88-point ride in the championship round was the event's highlight, with Davis dominating the animal athlete Oreo from Dustin Denning Bucking Bulls/Burnt Chimney Bucking Bulls.

The Knoxville Invitational was an action-packed event that left fans on the edge of their seats. The competitors' skills and the animals' athleticism provided an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance. The crowd at Thompson Boling Arena was near capacity, with many avid fans cheering on the bulls and competitors.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is a developmental tour for up-and-coming riders to earn their way onto the PBR's premier tour, the Unleash the Beast Series. The Knoxville Invitational was a crucial opportunity for riders to showcase their skills and climb the rankings. Several riders put on a fantastic show for the thousands of cheering fans.

Chase Dougherty from Decatur, Texas, was the only rider to cover his draws, earning him second place and 79.5 Velocity Global points. Josh Frost from Randlett, Utah, finished third with 64 Velocity Global points, thanks to his Round 1 win. Claudio Montanha Jr. from Ribeirao dos Indios, Brazil, and Casey Coulter from Kirksville, Missouri, tied for fourth, scoring 85.5 points.

Overall, the Knoxville Invitational was a great success, with a raucous crowd cheering on the riders as they competed against some of the toughest bulls in the world. The event was a reminder of the excitement and intensity that bull riding can bring, with riders putting their bodies on the line for a chance at glory.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour continues to be a must-see event for bull riding and rodeo fans. With the PBR's commitment to showcasing the best bull-riding talent in the world and the support of its sponsors like Pendleton Whisky, the future of the sport looks bright. The next stops on the tour, the PBR Kubota Classic at Cross Insurance Center in Maine and the Dayton Rumble at Nutter Center in Ohio, promise to be as thrilling as the Knoxville Invitational.