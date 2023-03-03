Bristol Motor Speedway to Kick Off 2023 Dirt Racing Season with Bristol Dirt Showcase

Photo by Bristol Motor Speedway/SMI

Bristol Motor Speedway has announced that the 2023 dirt racing season will kick off with the Bristol Dirt Showcase on Saturday, April 1. The event will feature two premier Late Model dirt racing circuits, the Steel Block Bandits Late Model Series and the American All-Star Series. Both series will take to the clay high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway for a full day of racing action, with a $5,000 winner’s share purse up for grabs.

According to a recent article in Speedway Digest, the event is expected to draw top Late Model drivers from across the country, including defending Steel Block Bandits champion Dustin Mitchell and American All-Stars champion Hayden Cardwell. The Bristol Dirt Showcase will mark the first time that Late Model drivers will compete on the Bristol dirt track, which was transformed from a concrete surface for the first time in over 50 years in 2021.

The Bristol Dirt Track is a 0.533-mile dirt oval with 19-degree banking in the turns and 9-degree banking on the straightaways. The track was covered with more than 23,000 cubic yards of dirt last year to create a surface that replicates the feel of traditional dirt tracks.

“We are looking forward to having these two new Late Model dirt racing circuits test their drivers on Bristol’s dirt-covered high banks. This will be the first time this year that fans can come out and check out the Bristol dirt layout for 2023, and we are expecting thrilling races in both series.” - Jerry Caldwell, president, and general manager, of Bristol Motor Speedway

Photo by Bristol Motor Speedway/SMI

The Bristol Dirt Showcase is just the beginning of an action-packed 2023 dirt racing season at Bristol Motor Speedway. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will return to the Bristol Dirt Track for the Food City Dirt Race weekend from April 7 to April 9. The weekend will feature the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday night, with the Bush’s Beans Practice Day on Friday, April 7, and the Food City Dirt Race scheduled for Sunday night.

Pit passes for the Bristol Dirt Showcase can be purchased at BMS ticket windows on April 1, with prices set at $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Pit pass holders can access the infield and a designated grandstand section. Fans will surely be in for an unforgettable experience as the Bristol Dirt Track hosts some of the best dirt racing in the country in 2023.