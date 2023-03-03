Knoxville, TN

PBR Knoxville Invitational: Bulls, Riders, and Excitement Return to Thompson-Boling Arena

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3N2w_0l5vFi4U00
Photo byThompson Boling Arena/Facebook

Bull riding enthusiasts and sports fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the PBR Knoxville Invitational at the Thompson-Boling Arena on March 4, 2023. This year's event marks the fifth time that the PBR's Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour has made its way to Knoxville, and it promises to be one of the most exciting yet.

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) was founded in 1992 when a group of bull riders broke away from traditional rodeo events believing that bull riding could be a standalone sport. The PBR has since become a global phenomenon, with events occurring across the United States and in countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Canada. In 2021, the PBR hosted events in over ten countries, with riders competing for over $15 million in prize money.

The organization has come a long way since its early days. Initially, the PBR's events were broadcast on regional cable networks and were largely unknown outside rodeo circles. However, over the years, the organization has gained a significant following, with broadcasts of PBR events now reaching millions of viewers worldwide.

The PBR has also made significant strides in athlete safety, with the organization implementing numerous measures to ensure the well-being of its riders. This includes the use of protective vests and helmets, as well as strict rules governing the treatment of bulls during events.

At the PBR Knoxville Invitational, fans can expect to see some of the top riders in the sport going head-to-head against some of the toughest bulls. The competition will be intense, with 40 riders attempting one bull each in the first round and the top 15 advancing to the championship round to take on one final bull.

Thompson-Boling Arena is no stranger to hosting major sporting events. The venue has previously hosted the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and numerous concerts and live performances. The Arena was at one time the largest facility ever built specifically for basketball in the United States, with a seating capacity of 24,535 until its 2007 renovation. The current capacity is 21,678. The arena is widely regarded as one of the premier venues in the region.

The PBR Knoxville Invitational is just one of many events on the PBR's Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule. The tour features a mix of up-and-coming talent and established stars, with riders competing to move up to the organization's top tour, the Unleash The Beast series.

According to PBR CEO Sean Gleason, the organization is committed to growing the sport of bull riding and reaching even more fans in the years ahead. "Our goal is to continue to build the PBR brand and make it a household name," he says. "We want to bring the excitement of bull riding to as many people as possible and show them what a thrilling sport it can be."

With the 2023 season marking the PBR's 30th anniversary, fans can expect an even more exciting and memorable bull riding action. For more information on the PBR and the 2023 Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, visit PBR.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PBR# Thompson Boling Arena# Bull Riding# Cowboy# Bulls

Comments / 0

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
9K followers

More from John M. Dabbs

Bristol, TN

Rev Your Engines for the Ultimate Cars and Coffee Event at Bristol Motor Speedway!

If you're a fan of cars, then you won't want to miss the upcoming "Cars and Coffee at the Colosseum" event at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. This is an event where car enthusiasts can come together to showcase their impressive vehicles, talk shop, and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Read full story
Sneedville, TN

Morgan Wallen's Success: Putting Sneedville on the Map and Raising Questions for Country

Morgan Wallen, the rising country music star from Sneedville, Tennessee, has recently made headlines for his chart-topping success. However, his fame has not been without controversy. In early 2021, a video surfaced of him using a racial slur, which led to his being dropped by his record label and receiving backlash from fans and fellow musicians. Despite this, his music continues to perform well, indicating that a significant portion of the country music fanbase is willing to overlook his behavior.

Read full story
6 comments
Jonesborough, TN

Get Your Green On: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the 6th Annual Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Celebration!

Are you ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style? Then mark your calendars for the 6th Annual Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Day Celebration, where you can discover everything from Highland cows to live Irish music and green beer to a fun run.

Read full story

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium Launches Specialty License Plate Initiative

Carter and Cash at Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumPhoto byBays Mountain Park & Planetarium. Tennessee's Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and families, allowing visitors to explore its beautiful natural surroundings and learn about astronomy, wildlife, and conservation. However, the park needs funds to continue its mission of preserving and promoting the beauty and biodiversity of the region. That's where the proposed specialty license plates come in.

Read full story
Knoxville, TN

Brandon Davis Wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in Knoxville, Tennessee

A golden finish earned Brandon Davis 125.5 points in the race to be crowned the 2023 PBR Velocity Tour Champion. Last Saturday night, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour's Knoxville Invitational took place at the Thompson-Boling Arena, located on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. The event showcased some of the world's top bull riders and the fiercest bucking bulls, with Brandon Davis from Cabot, Arkansas, emerging as the clear winner.

Read full story
Tennessee State

New Tennessee Law Restricts Drag Shows, Sparks Outrage Among LGBT Community in Johnson City

She is Micaela "La Brava" a Mexican drag queen from CDMX, mother of "las felinas"Photo byDave Soto/UnsplashonUnsplash. Governor Bill Lee signed a new law on Thursday, March 2, 2023, putting restrictions on where adult-oriented performances, including drag shows, can take place in Tennessee. The legislation changes the definition of adult cabaret in Tennessee law to mean "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors." The bill carries a misdemeanor charge for first-time offenders and a felony for repeat offenders.

Read full story
80 comments
Bristol, TN

Bristol Casino Celebrates Team Members' Artistic Talents at Hard Rock-Themed Talent Show

Winners, from Left to Right: Chelsea Branson, McCauley TaylorPhoto byAndy Poarch/Alliance Group Ltd. The Bristol Casino, soon to be Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Bristol's future home held a team member talent show this week. After participating in auditions in early February, contestants competed for a $500 cash prize.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Bristol Motor Speedway to Kick Off 2023 Dirt Racing Season with Bristol Dirt Showcase

Bristol Motor Speedway has announced that the 2023 dirt racing season will kick off with the Bristol Dirt Showcase on Saturday, April 1. The event will feature two premier Late Model dirt racing circuits, the Steel Block Bandits Late Model Series and the American All-Star Series. Both series will take to the clay high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway for a full day of racing action, with a $5,000 winner’s share purse up for grabs.

Read full story
1 comments

Morgan Wallen Returns with 36-Track Album and Sold-Out Show Despite Controversy

Morgan Wallen performing at Country Thunder in Bristol, Tennessee - October 2021Photo byAndrew Wendowski/Wikipedia Commons. Morgan Wallen, the reigning Academy of Country Music Album of the Year award-winner, is gearing up for a busy year with the release of his third album, "One Thing At A Time," and a world tour set to begin on March 15. However, Wallen's career has not been without controversy. In February 2021, he was caught on camera using a racial slur, which led to his suspension from his record label and the removal of his music from many radio stations and streaming platforms.

Read full story
9 comments

NASA and SpaceX's Crew-6 Mission Launches to the International Space Station

NASA and SpaceX are gearing up for the next crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with the launch of the Crew-6 mission. The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 12:34 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read full story
Johnson County, TN

Audit Report Reveals Financial Management Deficiencies in Johnson County Offices

The annual Johnson County Financial Report 2022, conducted by the Office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, has revealed several deficiencies in the county's financial management practices. The report audited the basic financial statements of Johnson County for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and found multiple issues in several Johnson County offices.

Read full story
Bristol, VA

Bristol Casino Announces Partnership with Iconic Cameo Theater for Music Venue

L -> R: Marc DeLeo, Marketing VP, Hard Rock Bristol Brent Buchanan, Cameo Theater Owner, Allie Evangelista, President, Hard Rock BristolPhoto byPhoto by Andy Poarch/Alliance Group.

Read full story
1 comments
Blountville, TN

Bull Riding and Rodeos at Ron Ramsey Regional Agriculture Center: A Thrilling Experience for Fans

Bull riding in Johnson City, TennesseePhoto byJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The Ron Ramsey Regional Agriculture Center in Blountville, Tennessee, is a premier destination for rodeo and bull riding fans. Since its opening in 2010, the center has hosted numerous bull riding events, attracting thousands of fans across the region. From amateur to professional riders, the center provides a platform for seasoned and up-and-coming riders to showcase their skills. The Center, operated by the Sullivan County Cattlemen's Association, encourages groups to consider the venue for use.

Read full story
Jonesborough, TN

Music on the Square Kicks Off Early with Fundraiser Event in Jonesborough

Jonesborough, Tennessee's popular summer music event, Music on the Square, is starting early this year with a fundraising event at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough on Friday, March 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music from the Johnson City Jazz Collective, heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks provided by Main Street Café & Catering and Depot Street Brewing, and both a silent and live auction.

Read full story
Johnson City, TN

Swallowed by the Earth: The Menace of Sinkholes in Johnson City, Tennessee

Photo of a sinkhole on I-77 near Charlotte, North Carolina.Photo byNCDOTCommunications/Flickr. A sinkhole formed last Monday night at The Mall at Johnson City and was visible from the road accessing the rear parking lot. The representatives of The Mall at Johnson City say repair efforts to a sinkhole that opened in the business’s rear parking lot are complete as of Friday.

Read full story
6 comments
Sevier County, TN

Brush Fire in Wears Valley Highlights Ongoing Risk of Wildfires in Tennessee

A brush fire that began late Wednesday in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County has been contained by local fire crews, according to Sevier County officials and the Tennessee Division of Forestry. The fire threatened six structures, but no damage was reported thanks to the quick action of first responders.

Read full story
15 comments
Sullivan County, TN

The Future of Observation Knob Park: Making Tough Decisions for Long-term Viability

Sullivan County's Observation Knob Park is making significant changes to address infrastructure needs and financial challenges, but these changes have sparked concern among long-time campers. The park, located on Tennessee Valley Authority property, has been operated by the county for several years and has become a beloved destination for outdoor enthusiasts in the region. However, years of neglect and financial strain have left the park in need of significant upgrades.

Read full story
5 comments
Tennessee State

STRONG ACC launches Bright Start Plan in Northeast Tennessee

Northeast Tennessee’s Bright Start plan has officially launched, beginning a three-year campaign to increase reading and math levels for children in 10 target counties. Bright Start is a statewide initiative driven by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE) designed to close achievement and opportunity gaps for Tennessee children from birth through third grade. Backed locally by the STRONG Accountable Care Community (STRONG ACC), Bright Start NETN is one of six Bright Start communities in Tennessee, and one of two focused on rural areas.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee EMS Industry Honors Outstanding Leaders at Annual Awards Banquet

The Tennessee Ambulance Service Association (TASA) recently held its annual awards banquet at the Park Vista Hotel in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to recognize individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to the EMS industry. The event's master of ceremonies was Chief Greg Miller of Sumner County EMS.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy