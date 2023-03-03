PBR Knoxville Invitational: Bulls, Riders, and Excitement Return to Thompson-Boling Arena

Photo by Thompson Boling Arena/Facebook

Bull riding enthusiasts and sports fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the PBR Knoxville Invitational at the Thompson-Boling Arena on March 4, 2023. This year's event marks the fifth time that the PBR's Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour has made its way to Knoxville, and it promises to be one of the most exciting yet.

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) was founded in 1992 when a group of bull riders broke away from traditional rodeo events believing that bull riding could be a standalone sport. The PBR has since become a global phenomenon, with events occurring across the United States and in countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Canada. In 2021, the PBR hosted events in over ten countries, with riders competing for over $15 million in prize money.

The organization has come a long way since its early days. Initially, the PBR's events were broadcast on regional cable networks and were largely unknown outside rodeo circles. However, over the years, the organization has gained a significant following, with broadcasts of PBR events now reaching millions of viewers worldwide.

The PBR has also made significant strides in athlete safety, with the organization implementing numerous measures to ensure the well-being of its riders. This includes the use of protective vests and helmets, as well as strict rules governing the treatment of bulls during events.

At the PBR Knoxville Invitational, fans can expect to see some of the top riders in the sport going head-to-head against some of the toughest bulls. The competition will be intense, with 40 riders attempting one bull each in the first round and the top 15 advancing to the championship round to take on one final bull.

Thompson-Boling Arena is no stranger to hosting major sporting events. The venue has previously hosted the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and numerous concerts and live performances. The Arena was at one time the largest facility ever built specifically for basketball in the United States, with a seating capacity of 24,535 until its 2007 renovation. The current capacity is 21,678. The arena is widely regarded as one of the premier venues in the region.

The PBR Knoxville Invitational is just one of many events on the PBR's Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule. The tour features a mix of up-and-coming talent and established stars, with riders competing to move up to the organization's top tour, the Unleash The Beast series.

According to PBR CEO Sean Gleason, the organization is committed to growing the sport of bull riding and reaching even more fans in the years ahead. "Our goal is to continue to build the PBR brand and make it a household name," he says. "We want to bring the excitement of bull riding to as many people as possible and show them what a thrilling sport it can be."

With the 2023 season marking the PBR's 30th anniversary, fans can expect an even more exciting and memorable bull riding action. For more information on the PBR and the 2023 Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, visit PBR.com.