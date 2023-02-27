Music on the Square Kicks Off Early with Fundraiser Event in Jonesborough

Photo by Brian Stansberry/Wikipedia Commons

Jonesborough, Tennessee's popular summer music event, Music on the Square, is starting early this year with a fundraising event at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough on Friday, March 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music from the Johnson City Jazz Collective, heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks provided by Main Street Café & Catering and Depot Street Brewing, and both a silent and live auction.

The silent auction will close at 8:30 p.m., while the live auction will begin at 7 p.m. Items for the silent auction include gift baskets, gift certificates, photography sessions, artwork, and more. Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 for general admission and $350 for a table of eight. All proceeds from the event go to support Music on the Square, one of Historic Jonesborough’s most exciting summer weekend activities.

Music on the Square is a beloved local tradition that draws crowds of locals and visitors alike to enjoy live music in a picturesque setting. The event takes place on the courthouse square on Friday nights from May through September, featuring a variety of musical genres. The event is an cultural staple in the community, and an economic driver. The event generates over $2 million in economic impact each year, according to a recent study by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.

Beyond the economic and cultural benefits, Music on the Square has a philanthropic mission. Each year, a portion of the event's proceeds is donated to local nonprofits, including the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association, the Jonesborough Senior Center, and the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. The event has also helped to cultivate a vibrant local music scene, with many artists getting their start playing on the courthouse square.

This year's fundraiser is a great way to support Music on the Square and ensure that it continues to thrive for years. Those interested in the fundraiser can purchase tickets by visiting jonesborough.com/MOTS or by contacting the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010.