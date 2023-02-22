March Madness Is Almost Here - Along With the Potential for NIL Activation

Photo by Todd Wickersty/Flickr

With March Madness quickly approaching, brands scramble to identify partnership opportunities with prominent women's and men's college basketball athletes. The advent of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) legislation has opened up a new world of marketing possibilities, as student-athletes can now monetize their personal brands. As of January 2023, over 40% of total NIL compensation came from social posts, making it the largest single category of NIL income, according to Opendorse.

The popularity of basketball players, particularly those participating in March Madness, means that this tournament has the potential to be the biggest season for NIL activation. With the ability to endorse products, promote brands, and use social media to reach new audiences, athletes can now turn their collegiate careers into profitable ones.

The following is a list of the most followed players in women's and men's college basketball as of early 2023 and insights on which players may be targeted for brand partnerships.

Most Followed Women's Basketball Players

Paige Bueckers, UConn (2.1 million Instagram followers) Haley Jones, Stanford (313,000 Instagram followers) Aaliyah Boston, South Carolina (213,000 Instagram followers) Caitlin Clark, Iowa (195,000 Instagram followers) Azzi Fudd, UConn (192,000 Instagram followers) Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn (150,000 Instagram followers) Hailey Van Lith, Louisville (137,000 Instagram followers) Diamond Johnson, Rutgers (127,000 Instagram followers) Kaila Charles, Maryland (122,000 Instagram followers) Cameron Brink, Stanford (118,000 Instagram followers)

Paige Bueckers, the UConn freshman point guard, leads the way with over 2 million Instagram followers, making her the most-followed women's college basketball player. She's already landed a few big NIL deals with companies like Gatorade and Nike, and her popularity is only expected to rise during March Madness.

Haley Jones, the star forward from Stanford, is the second most-followed women's basketball player, with over 300,000 Instagram followers. Jones, named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, has already secured partnerships with companies like Adidas and American Express.

Caitlin Clark, the high-scoring point guard from Iowa, has also been making waves in the NIL space, recently signing a deal with the sports drink company BODYARMOR. Her social media presence is also growing, with over 195,000 Instagram followers.

Most Followed Men's Basketball Players

Bronny James, Sierra Canyon High School (6.3 million Instagram followers) Mikey Williams, Lake Norman Christian School (4.4 million Instagram followers) Emoni Bates, Ypsi Prep Academy (1.6 million Instagram followers) Jalen Green, G League Ignite (1.5 million Instagram followers) Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga (710,000 Instagram followers) Caleb Houstan, Michigan (317,000 Instagram followers) Jabari Smith, Auburn (281,000 Instagram followers) Paulo Banchero, Duke (243,000 Instagram followers) Michael Foster Jr., G League Ignite (215,000 Instagram followers) Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite (204,000 Instagram followers)

It's interesting to note that, of the 15 most-followed college basketball players, only six are playing in college. The top four spots are held by high school basketball players, while the rest are made up of players playing in professional leagues or prep schools. This highlights the growing trend of young players bypassing college to play professionally or in alternative leagues, where they can earn money while honing their skills.

Chet Holmgren, the highly-touted freshman center from Gonzaga, is the most-followed college basketball player on the men's side, with over 700,000 Instagram followers. He's already landed several NIL deals with companies like Chipotle and Panini America, and his popularity is expected to skyrocket during March Madness.

Caleb Houstan, the freshman forward from Michigan, has also been making waves in the NIL space, recently signing a deal with StockX, a popular online marketplace for sneakers and streetwear. His social media following has grown steadily, with over 317,000 Instagram followers.

It's worth noting that several of the most-followed men's college basketball players are not participating in March Madness due to injury or because they play for teams that did not qualify for the tournament. This may limit their opportunities for NIL activation during the tournament, but they could still be prime targets for brands looking to partner with high-profile college athletes.

The Future of NIL and College Athletics

The emergence of NIL legislation has completely changed the landscape of college athletics, as student-athletes can now earn money from their personal brands without jeopardizing their eligibility. This has opened up new marketing opportunities for brands that can partner with college athletes to promote their products and services.

However, it remains to be seen how NIL will impact the overall landscape of college sports. With the potential for high school players to earn money through NIL deals, there is a growing concern that this could lead to a talent drain on college programs, as top recruits may choose to bypass college altogether in favor of professional or alternative leagues.

On the other hand, NIL could also lead to a more level playing field in college athletics, as athletes from smaller schools or lesser-known programs could now have the opportunity to monetize their personal brands and compete with the big-name programs for top recruits.

Overall, the future of NIL and college athletics is still uncertain, but one thing is clear: March Madness has the potential to be the biggest season for NIL activation yet. As brands look to partner with the most-followed women's and men's college basketball players, it will be interesting to see which athletes emerge as the biggest stars of the tournament and which brands can make the most of their partnerships.