Opinion: National Guard Should Not be Federal Guard Worldwide

John M. Dabbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8WCm_0kwFdK7D00
Photo byKevin Schmid/UnsplashonUnsplash

The National Guard and Reserves are vital to the U.S. military, playing a critical role in protecting communities and responding to domestic emergencies. However, there is an ongoing debate about the role and capabilities of the National Guard and Reserves, particularly regarding their use in overseas operations and national emergencies.

One argument for limiting the National Guard and Reserves to operations within U.S. States and Territories is that these personnel are often the first line of defense in domestic emergencies, whether responding to natural disasters or civil unrest. They play a vital role in maintaining public safety and security, and their absence could seriously affect the communities they serve.

In addition, practical concerns exist about the impact of federalizing the National Guard and Reserve units for overseas deployments. One major issue is the strain these deployments can place on families and communities. National Guard and Reserve members often have full-time jobs and families, and being called up for extended overseas tours can significantly disrupt their lives. Moreover, deploying these personnel abroad can leave the U.S. more vulnerable to domestic emergencies since they may not be available to respond when needed.

However, there are also arguments for maintaining the current role of the National Guard and Reserves in overseas operations. One major benefit is that these personnel provide critical support for active-duty military units, particularly regarding logistics, transportation, and other non-combat roles. In addition, many National Guard and Reserve members see these deployments as a way to serve their country and gain valuable experience.

The recent transition of some National Guard armored cavalry units to military police units in Tennessee highlights an ongoing debate about the role and capabilities of the National Guard. While armored cavalry units can provide high firepower and mobility, military police units are better suited to respond to domestic emergencies and provide law enforcement support to civilian authorities. Should the military be policing the home front?

This raises the question of whether the National Guard should primarily be composed of infantry units to serve states' needs better. Infantry units are highly versatile and can be deployed in various situations, from disaster response to crowd control. They are also well-suited to urban environments, which are becoming increasingly common in the United States.

However, there are also benefits to having a diverse mix of units within the National Guard. Armored units, for example, can be critical in providing security in high-risk situations, while support units like engineers and logistics personnel are essential for disaster response and recovery efforts. Armor, maintenance, and support units are more suited to rapid-build-up operations for the reserve units to augment the regular military forces.

One possible solution is to reorganize the National Guard and Reserves, so that armored and support units are reserve units of the U.S. military. This would allow them to be readily available during a war or other national emergency. At the same time, it would allow the National Guard to focus on its primary mission of supporting states and territories in times of crisis.

Another benefit of this approach is that it could lead to more efficient use of resources. By consolidating armored and support units under the U.S. military reserve system, the National Guard could focus its efforts on recruiting and training infantry units more suited to its domestic mission.

Of course, the National Guard and Reserves can also play a critical role in disaster response and recovery efforts. These personnel are highly trained and skilled in various areas, including transportation, communications, and engineering. In addition, they often have expertise in specific industries or professions, which can be valuable in responding to specific emergencies. The Air National Guard could be used solely to protect the homeland and support operations within the USA and not federalized for overseas use to focus on operational support and protection of the USA and its territories, leaving all overseas airlift support to the regular services.

One way to address concerns about the role of the National Guard and Reserves in national emergencies is to reorganize these units to focus on logistics and support functions rather than combat operations. This would allow these personnel to serve as a "force multiplier" for the U.S. military and other federal agencies, providing critical support in disaster response and recovery efforts.

Under the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) program, the National Guard and Reserves can provide transportation and logistical support, communications and information management, and engineering and construction services. These personnel can also provide security, law enforcement support, and medical and public health services.

This approach has several benefits. By focusing on logistics and support functions, the National Guard and Reserves can be better integrated into federal disaster response efforts, providing a more seamless and effective response to emergencies. In addition, this approach can help to address concerns about the effectiveness of National Guard and Reserve units in combat operations, which may not be their primary mission.

Another option to enhance the National Guard's disaster response capabilities is to create joint training exercises between the National Guard and other state-level agencies, such as FEMA, fire departments, and law enforcement agencies. By working together in a coordinated and integrated manner, these organizations can better respond to natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and other emergencies.

Furthermore, given that the U.S. military has increasingly recognized the value of National Guard and Reserve units in logistics and support roles, these personnel can also support full-time military units. In many cases, National Guard and Reserve units can provide much-needed support in transportation, communications, and medical services, freeing full-time military personnel to focus on combat operations.

The role and capabilities of the National Guard and Reserves are a complex and evolving issue. While there are valid arguments on both sides of the debate, it is clear that these personnel play a critical role in protecting their communities and responding to domestic emergencies. Whether the National Guard and Reserves should be limited to operations within U.S. States and Territories or used for overseas deployments is a question that ultimately depends on various factors, including national security needs and available resources.

However, regardless of the decision, it is clear that the National Guard and Reserves have a critical role in disaster response and recovery efforts. By focusing on logistics and support functions, the National Guard and Reserves can provide critical support to federal agencies and state and local governments, ensuring that communities have the resources and personnel they need to respond to emergencies. Through careful planning, coordination, and training, the National Guard and Reserves can continue to serve their communities and their country in times of crisis.

# military# army# air force# national guard# federalized

Comments / 27

Published by

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for travel and adventure. John is a professional consultant and photojournalist.

Bristol, TN
9K followers

