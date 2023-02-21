Ober Gatlinburg Resort: Your All-Season Destination for Adventure and Relaxation

Photo by Lucas Favre/Unsplash on Unsplash

Nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, Ober Gatlinburg Resort has been a beloved year-round destination for families and adventure-seekers since its opening in 1962. With Joe Baker, the founder of Yee-Haw Brewing and Ole Smoky Distillery, and his partners taking over the resort in October 2022, there's a lot of excitement and anticipation for what's to come. While the details of their plans have yet to be announced, the potential is there for new activities and attractions that will appeal to visitors of all ages.

One of the main attractions of Ober Gatlinburg is its ski area. The resort's three ski slopes and two lifts have been popular for many years, offering a unique skiing and snowboarding experience that's hard to find elsewhere in the region. While Tennessee may not be known for skiing, the resort's ski area offers a winter sports experience that's both accessible and affordable. The resort's ski area features trails for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced skiers. For those new to skiing or snowboarding, the resort offers lessons with experienced instructors. The rental shop provides all the necessary gear, from skis and snowboards to helmets and boots, to ensure visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience on the slopes.

In addition to skiing and snowboarding, Ober Gatlinburg has a variety of other winter activities to offer. The snow tubing hill is a popular attraction for visitors of all ages, with wide lanes to accommodate up to four people at a time. The magic carpet makes it easy to get back to the top of the hill, so visitors can spend more time riding down. Another popular winter activity at Ober Gatlinburg is ice skating. The resort's indoor ice rink is open year-round.

Ober Gatlinburg is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts during the summer months. The resort's scenic tramway takes visitors up to the top of Mount Harrison, where they can take in panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. The tram ride is a great way to enjoy the scenery without hiking up the mountain, and it's accessible to visitors of all ages and abilities.

Once at the top of the mountain, visitors can enjoy various summer activities, including water rafting, a water slide, a mini-golf, and a maze. There's also a restaurant and snack bar where visitors can grab a bite to eat while taking in the views. For those who want to experience the mountain at a slower pace, there are also hiking trails that wind through the surrounding forests. These trails range in difficulty from easy to moderate, and they allow visitors to see the natural beauty of the area up close.

For those who prefer to take it easy, Ober Gatlinburg has a variety of other attractions to offer as well. The Wildlife Encounter, for example, is a great way to see some of the native wildlife that inhabits the area. Visitors can observe black bears, river otters, bobcats, and other animals in naturalistic habitats, and there are even interactive exhibits that allow visitors to learn more about these fascinating creatures.

In addition to its outdoor activities, Ober Gatlinburg also has various dining and shopping options. The resort's restaurant offers a variety of food, from burgers and fries to salads and sandwiches, and there are also several snack bars and concession stands throughout the resort. The shopping options at Ober Gatlinburg include a gift shop, a Christmas shop, and a candy store, among others.

Joe Baker's acquisition of the resort has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation for what's to come. Baker's experience in the beverage industry through Ole Smoky Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing suggests he has the vision and creativity to take Ober Gatlinburg to new heights. While the details of his plans for the resort are yet to be revealed, his leadership and passion for the Smoky Mountains will surely bring exciting developments to Ober Gatlinburg.

The resort's unique location, nestled in the mountains, provides a beautiful backdrop for all of its activities. The resort's location in Gatlinburg, a town known for its charm and hospitality, makes it an ideal destination for families and those looking for a getaway in a relaxed, natural setting.

As one of the few ski resorts in the Southeast, Ober Gatlinburg offers a winter sports experience that is both accessible and affordable. According to the National Ski Areas Association, the number of skiers and snowboarders in the US during the 2020-2021 season was 9.3 million, which is expected to grow. Ober Gatlinburg offers a great opportunity for people in the Southeast to enjoy skiing and snowboarding without traveling long distances to other ski resorts.

For snowboarders, the resort offers a terrain park with jumps, rails, and boxes, providing a thrilling challenge for riders of all skill levels. The terrain park is constantly updated with new features and designs to keep things fresh and exciting for regular visitors.

Whether you're a winter sports enthusiast, an animal lover, or just someone who enjoys spending time in the great outdoors, Ober Gatlinburg Resort is a destination that has something for everyone. The resort will remain popular for years with its picturesque location, many activities, and Joe Baker's creative vision.

In conclusion, Ober Gatlinburg Resort is a unique and special destination with something to offer visitors of all ages and interests. Whether you're looking for winter sports, summer activities, or a relaxing getaway in a beautiful location, this resort has it all. With its new ownership and exciting plans for the future, there's never been a better time to visit Ober Gatlinburg and see why this destination has been a favorite for over 60 years.