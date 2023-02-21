Riding on the Edge: The Thrilling World of Bull Riding and the Daredevils Who Tame the Beasts

Photo by Nikki Lewin-Dabbs/Photographer

Bull riding is a high-risk rodeo sport that has gained widespread popularity and admiration in the United States and globally. The competition requires the rider to stay on the back of a bucking bull for eight long seconds while bucking and twisting, putting the rider's life in danger. Despite being an exciting sport, it also has its risks, and each year, a significant number of riders are injured or killed during competitions.

According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), there have been more than 300 recorded deaths and countless injuries associated with rodeos and bull riding in the United States. In the 2019 rodeo season alone, 44 reported injuries, including 12 head injuries, two broken legs, and one broken neck. A study by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that the most common types of injuries in bull riding are head and neck injuries, followed by extremity fractures and dislocations.

Despite the inherent risks associated with the sport, bull riding is a popular event at rodeos and other competitions. The Freedom bull riding competition held at Freedom Hall in Johnson City showcased some of the country's most talented bull riders and entertainers. The riders' skill, courage, and passion were evident in every move, and the crowd was thrilled by their performances.

Brinson James (left) giving a pep-talk to a competitor. Photo by Nikki Lewin-Dabbs/Photographer

Brinson James, the rodeo entertainer and sometimes clown from Florida, has followed in his father's footsteps since age two. After his father's unfortunate accident, Brinson had to take over the show, and he has entertained crowds ever since. He is 29, and his trusty 11-year-old dog, "Reride the Wonder Dog," is his sidekick. Brinson's unique routines are self-created, and he even attended entertainer college. He has traveled worldwide to perform, and his talents and skills have earned him a considerable fan base.

Johnny Daly is another talented bull rider who has been kicking off his career since 2006. Originally from St. Augustine, Florida, Daly is now 52 years old, making him one of the oldest bull riders on the pro circuit. He has not given up on his passion for the sport despite multiple fractures. He loves bull riding and is always excited to compete. His experience and skill have earned him much respect from his fellow bull riders.

Anthony Akery from Missouri is another talented bull rider that competed at the Freedom competition. He is a two-time national and two-time finalist in the Great Lake series. He also competed in the MCRA and broke his femur in a bull ride in 2019. Anthony has bounced back from his injury and never quit. Cooper Davis is his all-time bull rider hero, who inspired him to pursue a career in bull riding.

Bull riding is not for the faint-hearted. It is an extreme sport that requires immense skill and courage. The eight seconds the riders need to stay on the bull may seem short, but it can feel like an eternity. The larger and scarier bulls are easier to ride because they have a more predictable pattern. The younger and smaller bulls are more unpredictable and have a lot of energy, making them more challenging to stay on.

In conclusion, the Freedom bull riding competition held at Freedom Hall in Johnson City showcased some of the country's most talented bull riders and entertainers. While bull riding is an exciting and adrenaline-fueled experience, it also has risks. Each year, many riders are injured or killed during competitions. Despite the risks, bull riders and entertainers continue to push themselves to their limits, making it a spectacle that draws crowds worldwide.