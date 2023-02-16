Huntsville, AL

Tennessee National Guard Helicopter Crashes Near Huntsville

John M. Dabbs

Photo byTennessee National Guard/Flickr

A Tennessee National Guard helicopter crashed in a remote area outside Huntsville, Alabama, at 3:01 p.m. on Wednesday, leading to the tragic loss of two lives. According to reports, the crash site was located along Highway 53 near Burwell Road, with few witnesses. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated, but the authorities have confirmed that the helicopter was a Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard.

Don Webster, community relations director for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, told The Tennessean that the helicopter was "destroyed beyond recognition." He also confirmed that two people were found dead at the crash site. Fire crews from nearby Monroe and Harvest Fire Departments were the first to arrive at the scene.

The crash caused the closure of all north and southbound traffic on Highway 53, and Madison County Sheriff's deputies remained on the scene throughout the evening to ensure the safety of those in the area.

The Tennessee National Guard released a statement expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash. The statement also confirmed that the Tennessee National Guard worked closely with local authorities to investigate the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two individuals who lost their lives," said Major General Jeff Holmes, Tennessee's Adjutant General. "At this point, we do not have any further details on the cause of the accident, but we are fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident."

Redstone Arsenal, a United States Military post located nearby, confirmed that the crash was unrelated to its operation. In a statement, the post said, "First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. The initial investigation determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the crash to determine the cause of the accident. Depending on the case's complexity, this investigation could take several months or even years.

Black Hawk helicopters are widely used by the US military and have a long-standing safety record. These helicopters are designed to be resilient and reliable, operating in various environments and conditions. The US Army alone operates over 2,000 Black Hawks. They have been used in many military and civilian applications, from troop transport to medical evacuation to disaster relief.

However, like any aircraft, Black Hawk helicopters are not immune to accidents, and investigations are launched after each incident to determine the cause and prevent future accidents. The NTSB and FAA investigations will be thorough and consider all possible factors that may have contributed to the crash.

The Tennessee National Guard and the families of those who lost their lives in the crash will be looking for answers in the coming days and weeks. As more details emerge, the public will better understand what happened and what can be done to prevent similar accidents in the future.

